CoP: Community policing critical to trust in RCIPS

RCIPS community police officers conduct business patrol checks in West Bay (file photo)

(CNS): Even with serious staff shortages across the RCIPS, Police Commissioner Kurt Walton believes that maintaining the headcount at the Community Policing Department (CPD) is vital in the fight against crime and fundamental to building trust between the people and the police. At a recent press briefing, he said he wants to refresh and increase the size of the CPD.

“We cannot operate in this small environment, this small community, without community policing,” he said. “For me, community policing is at the heart and soul of everything we do. We cannot and we should not function without it. It has to be at the forefront.”

Walton, who has been in the RCIPS for more than three decades, said that back in 1999, when he was a detective sergeant investigating serious crime, he worked to establish good community contacts in the district where he was working. When he was called upon to deal with a shooting, those contacts helped him to identify the three suspects, arrest them and recover the gun within 48 hours.

“They trusted me,” the CoP said, as he indicated how important building community policing is to crime prevention and detection. But he believes there’s a misunderstanding about what community policing really is.

“Community policing, for me, is understanding the issues that are bothering or posing problems for those communities. There should be no community police officer that doesn’t know every single criminal… on their respective beat,” he said at the media briefing on the release of the 2024 crime and traffic statistics.

The CoP spoke about refreshing the community policing programme, including increasing the headcount and training officers, noting that the CPD is one of the most important departments in the RCIPS.

During the surge of firearms crime last year, in particular the mass shooting at the Ed Bush Stadium in West Bay, Walton said he took officers from traffic to work on that investigation and the related clampdown on firearm-related crime, but tried very hard to keep community officers on the beat because they were part of the response to that shooting.

Although no one has been charged with that particular crime, because of the crackdown on gun-related crime and the multiple arrests for gun possession in the aftermath, the police are confident that those responsible for that shooting are currently in jail on gun charges.

Echoing the CoP, Superintendent Roje Williams noted the importance of the CPD. He said that every time there’s a major incident, the detectives rely on community policing, as it is the “conduit within the community and especially the community that the crime has impacted”.

Community officers often work with partner agencies to tackle several different issues affecting their districts, he said. For example, they partner with WORC and CBC to clamp down on illegal workers and overstayers and tracking wanted people. Williams said that community officers have played key roles in high-profile arrests.

They also do low-profile work with businesses and homeowner associations to help prevent crime. They clean up derelict vehicles with the Department of Environmental Health and work with young people in sporting events or at career days to help foster good relationships between the younger members of the community and the RCIPS.