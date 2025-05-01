Conflicts emerge as horsetrading begins

Roy McTaggart at the PPM Manifesto launch

(CNS): More than 18,500 Caymanian voters have had their say, but once again, the electorate won’t be deciding the next government. As the dust settles on election night, the results, while not entirely surprising, have failed to deliver a clear majority for any party. CNS understand that the 19 candidates were all in closed-door talks on Thursday morning, as the politicians — and not the people — began the horsetrading to form a government.

On paper, the PPM looks the most likely to pull it off, but internal conflicts are already emerging, according to CNS sources.

The Progressives won the most seats, with seven of their red team members winning what were, in some cases, unexpectedly tough races. They have also secured the support of Chris Saunders, and there are expectations that Jay Ebanks and Isaac Rankine are likely to join the PPM camp with him.

However, differences in policy and personality between Roy McTaggart, who was a handful of votes away from losing his seat, and Saunders are already undermining the possible clean negotiations the PPM was hoping for. The Progressives are also in a sticky situation when it comes to inducements.

McTaggart, PPM Leader Joey Hew and the three former UPM MPs have already bagged ministries, and Saunders has almost certainly demanded a ministry in exchange for his early commitment to supporting the party he has said is the only one that “has a social conscience”.

The Cabinet includes the premier and seven other ministers, one of whom is the deputy premier. This means they would have to offer both the ministries left to Ebanks and Rankine, or possibly Rolston Anglin, another potential kingmaker, to get the seats they need for a majority, resulting in a very similar line-up to the UPM Cabinet.

CNS has also learned that the four CINP and four TCCP candidates are already talking about forming a government by merging and wooing two of the independents, given they have potentially more political ‘gifts to give’.

Neither of those parties made promises to anyone about the shape of their potential coalition Cabinet prior to the election. And while the CINP and TCCP appear aligned on most policies, they could clash enormously with Jay Ebanks when it comes to conservation and greening Cayman’s economy.

The very public policy clash between Ebanks and Panton, with the two ministers effectively fighting each other in court over terrible planning decisions during the PACT administration, raises questions of how Ebanks would fit into a TCCP/CINP coalition cabinet.

Speaking after the result last night, Kenneth Bryan, who easily retained his seat in GTC for the Progressives this time around, said it was essential that the talks were conducted as quickly and as smoothly as possible. He said the country should not have to suffer the same kind of uncertainty it did in 2021.

However, while all of the newly elected candidates may wish for speedy negotiations to form a new government, the reality is that there are 19 candidates elected to office who are still not completely aligned on policies, even within their own groups. Consequently, coming together with others based on what they can offer rather than policy alignment may not bode well for the next administration.

The voters have delivered a mixed bag of representatives that will be difficult to tie up neatly, and we may be looking at yet another administration marred by infighting, regardless of who secures the ten candidates needed to form a government.