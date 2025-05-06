CIG to begin drill ahead of hurricane season

PWD staff check out hurricane shutters

(CNS): With the 2025 hurricane season almost upon us, which scientists predict will be another busy one, the Public Works Department, National Roads Authority and the Department of Vehicle & Equipment Services (DVES) will be fitting shutters on more than 100 buildings and test standby generators across Grand Cayman over the next few weeks. With May now designated as readiness month, the public is also urged to begin their seasonal preparations.

Teams of PWD, NRA and DVES staff will secure shutters, inspect and test standby generators, and carry out detailed post-installation assessments to confirm that every site is storm-ready. The exercise replicates actions that would be taken ahead of an actual storm or hurricane when the 2025 Atlantic season begins on 1 June. Several statutory authorities will also secure their facilities on the same day.

Acting PWD Director Joanna Virtue-Markman said the drill ensures that people, property and critical services are as protected as possible. “We encourage all residents to use the exercise as a reminder to review their own hurricane plans,” she said.

Residents are also encouraged to decide what materials they will use to cover windows and glass doors, where to obtain those materials and how to install them. Supplies become scarce once a storm or hurricane warning is issued. If your home is unsafe during a storm, because of its proximity to the sea or sub-standard construction, identify an alternative shelter in advance.

Building on the success of previous years and recognising the increasing need for preparedness in an era of increasingly unpredictable weather, HMCI has extended this year’s public engagement activities through to 14 June. The outreach began on Saturday with HMCI representatives stationed at local home improvement centres. HMCI staff will assist members of the public in identifying items for their emergency kits and offer preparedness guidance tailored to individual and family needs.

“This outreach will continue each Saturday from 3 May through 24 May, with visits to hardware stores across Grand Cayman,” officials said.

Shoppers who engage with the HMCI team will also have the opportunity to enter a Preparedness Month prize drawing to be held in June.

“Each year, we see greater public engagement with Preparedness Month, and the value of these efforts is clear,” said Mark Codling, Deputy Director of Preparedness, Planning and Mitigation at HMCI. “With the reality of more frequent and unpredictable weather systems, extending our outreach through June gives residents additional time and support to prepare effectively. Building a culture of readiness is a year-round priority, and every step taken in advance helps strengthen our community’s resilience.”

The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins on 1 June, and HMCI reminds all residents that preparedness is not limited to any single month or activity. Every household should maintain a basic emergency kit, which includes:

Sufficient drinking water (1 gallon per person per day for 5–7 days)

Non-perishable food (5–7 days’ supply)

Battery-powered or wind-up radio

Flashlights and extra batteries

First aid kit and prescription medications

Personal hygiene items and cleaning supplies

Important documents stored in waterproof containers

Fuel and cash on hand

Supplies for infants, elderly persons, or pets, where applicable

Throughout the observance period, HMCI, the Cayman Islands National Weather Service, and key response partners will also be active on local radio to provide timely advice, forecasts, and emergency planning information.

Residents are encouraged to download the National Emergency Notification System (NENS) app, and to follow HMCI’s official social media channels for alerts, educational content, and preparedness updates year-round.

The public is reminded: Preparedness is not just for today, but for every day. The Cayman Islands Government public shelters will open on the advice of the National Hazard Management Council (NEOC) before any significant weather threat. For further details, visit www.caymanprepared.gov.ky.