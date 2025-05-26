CIG may extend rollover for all expats
(CNS): Having announced that the rollover (term limit) policy will now apply to civil servants, the Cayman Islands Government is set to extend the two-year term-limit break to all expatriate workers. While some form of rollover for expats has been applied in the private sector for more than 20 years, it will be introduced into the public sector for the first time next year.
Currently, foreign workers in the private sector can generally remain on a work permit for up to nine years. After that, if they have not applied for permanent residency, they must leave the Cayman Islands for at least one year before they can be considered for another work permit. However, the rollover policy that will be introduced next year for civil servants means that they must leave the islands for two years before returning here to work.
Appearing on Radio Cayman on Friday, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson hinted that the two-year break in stay, which he has argued for, might also be applied to work permit holders, so that they, too, would have to leave for 24 months. He said that Michael Myles, the new labour minister, was “very close to also asking for drafting instructions” to pave the way for that and other changes to the immigration law.
Although Manderson said he did “not want to steal [the CIG’s] thunder” about this pending change extending to the private sector, he said it was on the cards as part of the new government’s priorities.
Three months before the elections, the UPM minority government circulated a white paper on potential changes to the immigration law, though this did not include extending the rollover break. However, the paper does propose changing the law so that any permit holder who wants to change jobs within the private sector or between the private sector and the public sector must leave for twelve months before they can start a new job.
It’s not clear how the new NCFC government views this discussion paper, since all its members, except for the two former UPM ministers, campaigned on different proposals, and during the various debates, said that the paper needed to be reviewed because more changes were needed.
Manderson said that the motivation has always been to help secure work for local people, with the idea that permit holders would, where needed, train a local to fill their shoes, and leave after a specific period.
Nevertheless, the debate over the efficacy of the rollover policy, which has been raging since before it was first introduced, continues twenty years on.
The original rollover policy, which mandated a year-long break after seven years, prevented more expat workers from applying for permanent residency. However, the massive leap in work permit numbers suggests it did not necessarily pave the way for more jobs for Caymanians.
Currently, all work permit holders who have resided in the Cayman Islands continuously for eight years can apply for permanent residency. Although the bar is now slightly higher to secure that right, over the last decade, a huge number of people have secured the right to live here permanently and go on to apply for Caymanian status.
Last year, around 1,200 foreign nationals, as well as an unknown number of their dependents, were granted residency. Introducing a two-year break will not alter that situation, but it could stop jobs being held open for returning expats if the break jumps from twelve to 24 months, making employers more likely to seek, promote or train local people to fill their vacant jobs.
When he appeared on Radio Cayman Friday, Manderson explained the details of the new policy as it will apply to non-Caymanian civil servants. He said he had wanted a two-year break, along with other changes to make the policy more effective. “If term limits don’t automatically translate into better jobs or more jobs [for Caymanians]… why implement a policy that is not very effective?”
Manderson challenged his senior civil service management team to come up with an enhanced term-limit policy. In addition to rollover for expat civil servants, a number of jobs will be earmarked for local people only.
“We will designate certain jobs that can only be held by Caymanians,” he said, which he described as “a welcome policy” that will ensure that all CBC, WORC and frontline officers are Caymanian. Even though this is already largely the case, he said it was about not losing that solid employment of local people
Another employment area that should be held by locals across government is human resources. However, he said the additional change that civil service management all felt would help is to increase the term-limit break to two years because one year isn’t long enough and results in employers holding jobs open.
Manderson explained that there will now be a contractual obligation for expat civil servants to train their replacements, which goes beyond succession planning and makes it mandatory. He doesn’t believe this would be challenging because the civil service has already worked hard to get Caymanians trained and promoted. There are currently just 1,400 expats working in core government, whereas in the private sector, there are over 37,000 permit holders.
Over a third of all the expats working in government are teachers. Most of the rest are police and prison officers, and care workers in the Department of Community Services.
The change to term limits and the new policies are expected to come into effect on 1 January, after the amendments to the Public Management and Finance Act are passed in parliament, giving the administrative arm of government the chance to put the systems in place to manage these term limits.
There will be some exemptions, such as for judges, as they have different contracts, and the law will also allow Cabinet to exempt other specific jobs in order to protect essential services, but all exemptions will be made public.
Manderson hinted that the changes to the immigration law to increase term limits in the private sector are likely to be implemented on the same day.
So you expect, say, an expat high school math teacher to somehow “train” a Caymanian to become a high school math teacher? Wouldn’t that first require the Caymanian to go to university for four years and obtain an education degree with an advanced math specialty?
Not well thought through.
The issue is not the lack of jobs. There are already more than enough jobs. The issue is the lack of properly trained Caymanians.
Rolllover is not about jobs for Caymanians. It’s about stopping expats from getting status.
Where is the empirical data on how many expats get status vs the number of work permits granted?
A two year rollover will just cause more jobs to be done remotely. With the same people doing the work, just not contributing to the economy.
Those that cannot be done remotely such as lower level hospitality and construction shouldn’t qualify for permanent residency anyway?
Where is the data????
Do you actually want to be like Bermuda or Jamaica? That’s the way you’re going with this attitude of yours.
Sorry to be blunt, but apparently it is necessary. Cayman needs expats. Expats do not need Cayman. Look at your own (Cayman) Economics and Statistics Office (ESO) August 2022 report about how many banks and trusts moved off island compared to the previous year:
“Banks & Trusts: The total value of international banking assets domiciled in the Cayman Islands declined by 12.9 percent to US$518.3 billion in 2021 relative to the previous year. Similarly, international liabilities domiciled locally fell by 13.0 percent to US$517.5billion (see Table 4.1). The Islands’ financial system had cross-border assets of US$503.0 billion, a decline of 13.1 percent, and liabilities of $470.8 billion, a decline of 12.5 percent relative to end-2020.“
https://www.eso.ky/UserFiles/page_docums/files/uploads/the_cayman_islands_annual_economic_repor-7.pdf, page 27.
In the short term cash will keep coming, but long term best be prepared to deal with an inevitable economic slowdown. Cayman may even consider allowing expats to stand for election then, as your current politicians are plainly useless.
See this March 2023 Financial Times article, “Singapore and Hong Kong vie to be the Caymans (sic) of Asia” which notes:
“The two cities have set up new fund structures to lure wealth away from traditional offshore financial centres… Singapore established the Variable Capital Company, a fund structure that allows a wide range of potential users to shelter large pools of capital in discreet, lightly taxed wrappers domiciled in a well-regulated financial centre… Investor take-up, particularly in Singapore, has been rapid. The bankers, fund managers and lawyers involved in setting them up say their impact could be far more widespread and more disruptive than previously imagined, drawing assets and expertise into the region… The new vehicles represent a direct challenge to traditional offshore finance centres whose success has been built on privacy and low taxes and whose economies are heavily dependent on the revenue generated by financial services… Singaporean authorities, frustrated at the tendency of local fund managers to register investment vehicles offshore rather than in Singapore itself, launched the rival VCC in 2020. It made it easier for overseas and domestic entities to register an investment vehicle in Singapore… For Singapore the rush to establish the new structures has been especially pronounced. “Prior to 2020 the vast majority of Singaporean managers had their funds in offshore jurisdictions such as the Cayman Islands, Mauritius or Luxembourg. Now the tables have turned,” says Mahip Gupta, a partner at Singapore-based Dhruva Advisors.“Since the Variable Capital Company structure was introduced, most have chosen Singapore as their fund domiciliation hub.””
https://www.ft.com/content/88e20280-bb6e-4209-ae76-d7183c60ff62, 20 March 2023.
Politicians and populations who are too stupid to allow businesses to recruit freely will rapidly find their financial service industry leaves. Expats will be fine: by definition we can do jobs which Caymanians can’t do. That’s why we’re here: Caymanians in WORC conceded that we’re better than any Caymanian alternative. We can therefore escape. You can’t. Be careful what you wish for.
What’s the master plan here?
1. Is e.g. ‘Sarah the neurosurgeon’ really going to come to Cayman for 8 years, on the condition that she trains up ‘Bobo the Caymanian’ to replace her? Does Bobo have a hope in hell of being able to the job?! 🤣 Is she going to do that in the knowledge that she will then be thrown out of Cayman with her family for two years, disrupting her and her husband’s life and her children’s education, and then come grovelling back to WORC to see if she can be employed again?
2. Or, will she look at the new rules – and those who imposed them – with thoroughly-earned contempt, and look elsewhere in the world to build her life?
I’ll give you a clue: it won’t be (1). You can repeat the example for every other profession which Cayman relies upon to pay the bills. Covid proved that we don’t need tourism. Financial services are the lifeblood of this island, and generate $$$$$$ which Caymanian politicians then squander to buy votes, rather than investing in functioning education systems and the overseas employment programmes which are essential for people to get international experience and then compete – ON THEIR MERITS – for jobs in Cayman. Expats already pay for this island: it’s not our fault that your politicians waste the money.
Clients are already wary of our Caymanian employees, because they suspect that they are affirmative action hires. Threats like the ones in this article aren’t helping. We’re going the way of Bermuda: a xenophobic death spiral.
The blunt and unpalatable reality is simply that affirmative action can only go so far, or you end up employing idiots as “expensive furniture”, to appease WORC/the dumbest voter.
People need:
1. Education/qualifications. This is the baseline just to get your CV through the filter. It doesn’t even guarantee you an interview.
2. International experience. The private sectors serves international clients, who prefer not to instruct people who have only ever worked in Cayman. Many jobs cannot credibly or competently be done by people whose horizons are so tiny that they don’t have years of experience in the wider world).
3. Aptitude. Many people should realistically be aspiring to be e.g. security guards, checkout workers and bar staff, because that’s their ceiling. Don’t be a snob – there is nothing wrong with those jobs, and someone must do them. Double (or more) the minimum wage so that Caymanians can do them. 🤷♀️
4. Attitude. Anyone who’s grown up in a First World major city understands how it is infused with an atmosphere of competitiveness that is simply absent in the famously relaxed Caribbean. That ‘hunger to work’, and to commit oneself to one’s career is noticeably absent even with the children of first generation ‘Status Caymanians’, e.g. Canadians who moved here in the last 15-20 years.
Surely it would be better to subsidise the bottom e.g. 20% of people, who are unemployable without affirmative action, to resettle to the UK. This would provide them with access to a lower cost of living, and they would be in a normal economy, with opportunities to earn a living within their limited ability, rather than just being bitter and disgruntled in Cayman, and constantly demanding special treatment. It seems unfair to say to such people, as we are at the moment: “You too can compete with the best international professionals”, when it’s simply not true.
Cayman’s competition is Singapore and Dubai. The current government appears to have a death wish for the island. Great for qualified restructuring and insolvency practitioners, as they get work from the collapse of the Cayman economy, but not so good for those stuck here.
9 years is too long.
Mr Franz and the others are genuinely good people but this is bigger than them and outside of their good selves.
Envy is at the bottom of this whole story as always.
idiots. sending all the wrong signals to very people that keep the lights on around here..
Be great to have a two year break from Manderson.
He are just getting started!
Mr Dart will not be happy
why?
Good!
We encourage PoCS to rethink the nine-year window. Three years from January, 2026 is time enough to identify a suitably qualified understudy who has the right aptitude and skills set for succession.Please and thank you.
Great! 2 years, why not 3! This will stop employers from keeping them on remote work from Cayman to return after a year back to their job.
What makes you think they will be allowed to return? If they failed to help train a Caymanian to fill their role the first time, why should we be giving them a second chance? Wake up!!! The Caymanian people have had enough of the lies and empty promises.
3 years remote isn’t too bad either. Keep it up and soon the majority of the skilled workers will be “consultants” working from their home countries. You can’t force companies to hire locals that simply don’t have the specialized skills needed for certain jobs.
You can’t train those without the desire to work. Good luck!
maybe if those lazy people also got a car, an apartment, multiple trips overseas, children paid for private school and the list goes on….they might be a bit more interested
Exactly. Big mistake being made here by Government. Let us take a good look at the number of teachers, nurses, police, doctors, etc who are foreign nationals (EXPATS) like me.
If we can work in the community for up to 9 years then why the need to leave the island for a year or two.
There simply isn’t enough Caymanians who are trained in xertain professions- hence it is necessary for Government to employ expats.
This anti-expat policy is a big mistake being made by Government – time will tell – you heard it hear first.