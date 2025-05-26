CIG may extend rollover for all expats

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson on Radio Cayman

(CNS): Having announced that the rollover (term limit) policy will now apply to civil servants, the Cayman Islands Government is set to extend the two-year term-limit break to all expatriate workers. While some form of rollover for expats has been applied in the private sector for more than 20 years, it will be introduced into the public sector for the first time next year.

Currently, foreign workers in the private sector can generally remain on a work permit for up to nine years. After that, if they have not applied for permanent residency, they must leave the Cayman Islands for at least one year before they can be considered for another work permit. However, the rollover policy that will be introduced next year for civil servants means that they must leave the islands for two years before returning here to work.

Appearing on Radio Cayman on Friday, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson hinted that the two-year break in stay, which he has argued for, might also be applied to work permit holders, so that they, too, would have to leave for 24 months. He said that Michael Myles, the new labour minister, was “very close to also asking for drafting instructions” to pave the way for that and other changes to the immigration law.

Although Manderson said he did “not want to steal [the CIG’s] thunder” about this pending change extending to the private sector, he said it was on the cards as part of the new government’s priorities.

Three months before the elections, the UPM minority government circulated a white paper on potential changes to the immigration law, though this did not include extending the rollover break. However, the paper does propose changing the law so that any permit holder who wants to change jobs within the private sector or between the private sector and the public sector must leave for twelve months before they can start a new job.

It’s not clear how the new NCFC government views this discussion paper, since all its members, except for the two former UPM ministers, campaigned on different proposals, and during the various debates, said that the paper needed to be reviewed because more changes were needed.

Manderson said that the motivation has always been to help secure work for local people, with the idea that permit holders would, where needed, train a local to fill their shoes, and leave after a specific period.

Nevertheless, the debate over the efficacy of the rollover policy, which has been raging since before it was first introduced, continues twenty years on.

The original rollover policy, which mandated a year-long break after seven years, prevented more expat workers from applying for permanent residency. However, the massive leap in work permit numbers suggests it did not necessarily pave the way for more jobs for Caymanians.

Currently, all work permit holders who have resided in the Cayman Islands continuously for eight years can apply for permanent residency. Although the bar is now slightly higher to secure that right, over the last decade, a huge number of people have secured the right to live here permanently and go on to apply for Caymanian status.

Last year, around 1,200 foreign nationals, as well as an unknown number of their dependents, were granted residency. Introducing a two-year break will not alter that situation, but it could stop jobs being held open for returning expats if the break jumps from twelve to 24 months, making employers more likely to seek, promote or train local people to fill their vacant jobs.

When he appeared on Radio Cayman Friday, Manderson explained the details of the new policy as it will apply to non-Caymanian civil servants. He said he had wanted a two-year break, along with other changes to make the policy more effective. “If term limits don’t automatically translate into better jobs or more jobs [for Caymanians]… why implement a policy that is not very effective?”

Manderson challenged his senior civil service management team to come up with an enhanced term-limit policy. In addition to rollover for expat civil servants, a number of jobs will be earmarked for local people only.

“We will designate certain jobs that can only be held by Caymanians,” he said, which he described as “a welcome policy” that will ensure that all CBC, WORC and frontline officers are Caymanian. Even though this is already largely the case, he said it was about not losing that solid employment of local people

Another employment area that should be held by locals across government is human resources. However, he said the additional change that civil service management all felt would help is to increase the term-limit break to two years because one year isn’t long enough and results in employers holding jobs open.

Manderson explained that there will now be a contractual obligation for expat civil servants to train their replacements, which goes beyond succession planning and makes it mandatory. He doesn’t believe this would be challenging because the civil service has already worked hard to get Caymanians trained and promoted. There are currently just 1,400 expats working in core government, whereas in the private sector, there are over 37,000 permit holders.

Over a third of all the expats working in government are teachers. Most of the rest are police and prison officers, and care workers in the Department of Community Services.

The change to term limits and the new policies are expected to come into effect on 1 January, after the amendments to the Public Management and Finance Act are passed in parliament, giving the administrative arm of government the chance to put the systems in place to manage these term limits.

There will be some exemptions, such as for judges, as they have different contracts, and the law will also allow Cabinet to exempt other specific jobs in order to protect essential services, but all exemptions will be made public.

Manderson hinted that the changes to the immigration law to increase term limits in the private sector are likely to be implemented on the same day.