CIG launches test site during revamp of gov.ky

CIG’s new website

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government is beta testing a new GOV.KY platform, which is part of an effort to modernise how the CIG communicates and delivers services online for a consistent and improved experience with better navigation, improved search function and content tailored to the needs of the audience.

Officials said the transformation is focused on building a scalable, forward-looking platform that can grow with the needs of the public and civil service. Members of the public are encouraged to visit the new site to preview it and provide feedback.

“This is more than a technical upgrade; it is a chance to improve how people access trusted information, connect with public services, and engage with government priorities,” said Communications Director Oneisha Richards.

“The next few months will focus on laying the groundwork for the future as we continue the search for the optimal, best-in-class solution for CIG. We are taking a thoughtful, phased approach prioritising stability, accessibility and usability while inviting our stakeholders and the public to play an active role in shaping what comes next,” she added.

Prompted by the end-of-life for the current content management system, this replatforming project is aimed at strengthening the foundation of the CIG’s digital presence. It currently includes a limited number of pages focused on the recent transition of government, such as the Office of the Premier page.

An updated Cabinet page and organisational chart, as well as new ministerial landing pages, will be introduced in the coming days to help the public get to know the new administration, understand its priorities and follow the work of ministries and portfolios over the next four years.

Visitors will notice incremental changes to the site’s structure and layout. This phase lays the foundation for a consistent and improved experience across the broader GOV.KY web ecosystem — with better navigation, improved search functionality, and the ability for government entities to deliver content tailored to the needs of their audiences.

To ensure continuity of service, GOV.KY 2.0 will continue to be maintained on the current Oracle Content Management System throughout 2025 while content and functionality are progressively transitioned to the new platform. In 2026, the focus will shift to enhancing features, with additional capabilities rolled out in phases to further improve usability and accessibility.

Officials said the development of the new platform supports the vision for a world-class digital experience, to ensure long-term sustainability and improved service delivery.