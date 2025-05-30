CICA quashes Hill’s on-line bullying conviction

Sandra Hill

(CNS): Sandra Hill, the owner of Cayman Marl Road, scored another point in her ongoing legal battles with prosecutors this week when the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal overturned a 2020 conviction for online bullying and harassment.

The ruling is not only significant for Hill, who should get back the $3,000 fine she was forced to pay, but also reinforces the right to free speech, as the conviction appeared to criminalise the work of a member of the media.

Hill was found guilty of using an ICT service to defraud, abuse, annoy, threaten or harass Matthew Lesley, a former political candidate and business leader, after she produced and broadcast a podcast based on a number of allegations made by women who claimed to have been sexually assaulted by him.

The exposé came about during the emergence of the #MeToo movement when women began to speak much more openly about the sexual abuse and harassment that many have experienced in everyday life.

But instead of using the civil court to challenge the accusations made by the numerous women who took part in the show, Leslie reported Hill to the police and insisted they investigate her for harassment.

The crown soon advised charging Hill. During the trial, Justice Roger Chapple, who presided over the case, adopted the position that the truth of the content was irrelevant, a position that the appeal court rejected.

In the ruling delivered in open court on Thursday morning and published on the judicial website, the senior judges said the truth or otherwise of what was said “is plainly highly relevant when assessing the proportionality of criminalising it”. They found that the judge “should not have excluded evidence going to the truth of what was said”.

They also stressed that the judge should have taken into account Hill’s belief that what she was saying was true when considering the proportionality of criminalising what she said. The appeal court also found that the judge wrongly framed the issues principally by reference to the rights of others.

“He did not, as he was required to do, approach what was said by reference to what is permissible in a free and tolerant society having regard to the importance of the fundamental right to free expression and all the circumstances,” they said in the ruling. They also found that the judge did not adequately direct himself on the need to give “great weight for free speech” or the need for tolerance of a wide range of opinions.

“Neither did he direct himself that he must give particular weight to free speech given the context that the allegations concerned a person who sought to be elected on a platform of transparency and trust,” the judicial bench found. “Although he did give some consideration to freedom of journalistic expression, he did not ultimately regard it as applicable.”

The case was unusual and had implications for all of the local press as Hill was convicted for harassing Leslie, even though she was exposing a worrying pattern of behaviour, which was possibly criminal, of a leading member of the community who had stood for elections in several cycles.

In the wake of the appeal court’s findings, Hill issued a statement welcoming the ruling. “This judgment is not only a personal vindication but also a crucial affirmation of the right to freedom of expression in our democracy,” she said.

“From the very beginning, I believed something was inherently wrong with the idea that the truth could be deemed irrelevant in a court of law. The Court of Appeal has now confirmed that truth does matter — and always should. This ruling sends a powerful message that the right to speak honestly, particularly on matters of public interest, must be protected.”

As she thanked her legal team, Hill said the victory was not just for her, but for every journalist, activist and citizen who believes in holding power to account.

“With this ruling, not only has the conviction been quashed, but the sentence that followed must also fall away. This means I am entitled to the return of the fine I was ordered to pay and will now regain the right to republish content that I was previously forced to remove,” she added.