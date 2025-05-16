CI Fire Service ‘smoking out’ new recruits

Fire officer at the dump (file photo)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Fire Service is launching a recruitment drive this weekend with the first of two open days to encourage local people to join the service. Hoping to smoke out some interest, the initiative offers potential recruits the chance to ask questions, explore equipment and acquire detailed information about the functions and operations, as well as the primary responsibilities of a firefighter.

The recruitment drive will take place at the Central Fire Station and CIFS HQ in George Town at 148 Owen Roberts Drive, from 10am until 2pm. Then on Wednesday, the drive moves to the Brac station on West End Road from 11am until 5pm.

To apply, candidates should be Caymanian or permanent residents with full rights to work. They must be at least 18 years old, have a high-school diploma, be able to swim and physically fit, able to lift 20-30lbs. Applications must be submitted before the end of the day on 25 May.

The Cayman Islands Fire Service said it was looking for “enthusiastic individuals” to join its team of “valiant officers” and become skilled firefighters, trained to save lives, protect property and guard against environmental threats.