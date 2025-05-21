Caymanian takes on critical gov’t watchdog role

Governor Jane Owen and Auditor General Patrick Smith

(CNS): Patrick Smith has been appointed as the first Caymanian auditor general of the Cayman Islands, one of the most important independent jobs in the public sector. The Office of the Auditor General acts as a major check on how, why, where and on what the government spends taxpayers’ cash and whether it is value for public money.

Smith is currently one of three deputy auditors general and is acting auditor general. He will formally take on the top job from 1 June. A release about the appointment said that Smith was appointed after a rigorous recruitment drive, which ran locally and internationally for the highly specialised post.

The recruitment panel, chaired by Governor Jane Owen, comprised distinguished individuals from Cayman’s private sector and from senior auditing and leadership roles in the United Kingdom and Jamaica, the release stated.

“This is a vital role which reinforces Cayman’s ongoing commitment to good governance and sound financial practices across our public sector,” Owen said. “I am confident that Patrick will bring continuity based on his experience, but also a fresh approach to strategy and the challenges of the future.”

Smith first joined the OAG in March 2002 as a senior auditor, and he has held several positions during his tenure, including audit manager, financial audit principal, and deputy auditor general, with responsibility for the in-house financial audit practice. In 2023, he was appointed as deputy auditor general with responsibility for corporate and international affairs.

In addition to leading the OAG’s corporate, finance and information technology affairs, he oversaw, on behalf of the OAG, the financial audits conducted by private firms and worked with the INTOSAI Development Initiative as a consultant.

Smith has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and economics from the University of the West Indies and is a certified public accountant. In addition, he is a certified fraud examiner, is certified in quality management auditing, and holds a diploma in international public sector accounting standards. He began his audit career with KPMG Barbados in 1996, after which he worked as the lead internal auditor for a regional manufacturing plant before transitioning to the OAG.

Smith said he was honoured to accept the job. “It is a privilege to assume this key position, which plays a vital role in ensuring accountability, integrity, and transparency in the public service. I look forward to continuing the important work conducted by the Office of the Auditor General in enhancing financial reporting, promoting good governance, and supporting the long-term sustainability of our Islands,” he added.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, who is expected to answer for the often uncomfortable findings of the OAG, congratulated Smith and said he looked forward “to continuing a highly collaborative working relationship with the OAG under Mr Smith’s very able leadership”.

He added, “The civil service remains committed to ensuring that our work delivers value for money and promotes good governance in these Islands.” Manderson described Smith as a “highly experienced professional” who would “continue to build upon the very high employee engagement, professionalism and effectiveness” within the OAG.

Public Accounts Committee Chair Roy McTaggart also welcomed the appointment. The release said that, as a longstanding and respected leader, Smith has strong relationships with PAC as well as with regional and international audit bodies, senior personnel within the civil service and the public sector.

Under the Constitution, the OAG has the power and responsibility to audit the public accounts of the Cayman Islands, as well as the accounts and finances of all authorities, offices and departments of government. It also has the power to undertake value-for-money investigations into these entities.

Smith takes over from Sue Winspear, who left Cayman earlier this year due to ill health. In her final report, she warned that the current level of public spending was unsustainable and the government was at risk of not being able to meet future financial commitments.