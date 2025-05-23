Caymanian civil servant’s urgent call to rethink policy

Cayman Anon writes: As a Caymanian and a senior member of the civil service, I write with deep concern regarding the government’s recently approved term limits policy for expatriate civil servants, set to take effect in 2026. While the policy’s intention to prioritise Caymanians in public service is understandable, its implementation risks undermining the very systems we’ve worked so hard to build.

The reality is simple: we rely on expatriates not just as fillers in roles, but as professionals who bring unique skills and expertise that are simply not available within our local talent pool at the moment. These expatriates have dedicated years to serving our community, and their contributions have been critical in ensuring the smooth operation of essential services, from healthcare to education and law enforcement.

By forcing them out after a set term, we risk losing decades of hard-earned experience. This will not be a smooth transition for our civil service. Caymanians are undoubtedly capable, but without a proper succession plan, mentoring, and time to build up the necessary skills, the loss of seasoned expatriate professionals will leave us with a massive gap. The question is: who will fill it? Are we truly prepared to sacrifice quality public service for a politically motivated policy?

This policy’s short-term gains could cost us dearly in the long run. Instead of alienating expatriates who have helped us grow, we should be focusing on programmes that provide mentorship, training, and gradual integration of Caymanians into these critical roles. We cannot afford to let divisiveness overshadow pragmatism.

If we want to secure a prosperous future for our island, we must seek policies that unite us, not divide us. This policy, as it stands, could weaken the very civil service that is essential to our success.

I urge the government to reconsider this policy. Our future depends on collaboration, not exclusion.