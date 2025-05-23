Caymanian civil servant’s urgent call to rethink policy
Cayman Anon writes: As a Caymanian and a senior member of the civil service, I write with deep concern regarding the government’s recently approved term limits policy for expatriate civil servants, set to take effect in 2026. While the policy’s intention to prioritise Caymanians in public service is understandable, its implementation risks undermining the very systems we’ve worked so hard to build.
The reality is simple: we rely on expatriates not just as fillers in roles, but as professionals who bring unique skills and expertise that are simply not available within our local talent pool at the moment. These expatriates have dedicated years to serving our community, and their contributions have been critical in ensuring the smooth operation of essential services, from healthcare to education and law enforcement.
By forcing them out after a set term, we risk losing decades of hard-earned experience. This will not be a smooth transition for our civil service. Caymanians are undoubtedly capable, but without a proper succession plan, mentoring, and time to build up the necessary skills, the loss of seasoned expatriate professionals will leave us with a massive gap. The question is: who will fill it? Are we truly prepared to sacrifice quality public service for a politically motivated policy?
This policy’s short-term gains could cost us dearly in the long run. Instead of alienating expatriates who have helped us grow, we should be focusing on programmes that provide mentorship, training, and gradual integration of Caymanians into these critical roles. We cannot afford to let divisiveness overshadow pragmatism.
If we want to secure a prosperous future for our island, we must seek policies that unite us, not divide us. This policy, as it stands, could weaken the very civil service that is essential to our success.
I urge the government to reconsider this policy. Our future depends on collaboration, not exclusion.
This opinion was emailed to Governor Jane Owen and Deputy Governor Franz Manderson and copied to CNS.
Imagine if Caymanians were regarded like expats here when they migrate to other countries.
Caymankindness?
Just excuses for his/her laziness. Resist change at all costs because it requires work. The aim is to do the least possible and collect a check, not help promote your neighbor.
Agreed, plus how will they attract needed professionals if they know they will get kicked out after a set time?
12:23 – the answer is – the same way they recruit in the private sector where there are already term limits
By knowing that for 8-9 years you salary is better than in their country and you will leave with a very healthy pension ? With no tax, how else duhh.
The government’s decision to set a term limit for expatriate civil servants is an a necessary step forward. While this transition may come with challenges—given the valuable perspectives and expertise these professionals bring—it also creates a real opportunity to fully implement succession planning for Caymanians in a meaningful and lasting way.
For years, Caymanians have been informed of the academic qualifications required for higher positions, yet they have rarely been given a clear roadmap for acquiring hands-on experience, mentorship, and a gradual transition of responsibilities—critical elements for success in leadership roles within the civil service. While Caymanians undoubtedly possess the talent and capability, meaningful career progression has often relied on expatriates who may be hesitant to provide full training opportunities, fearing that doing so could lead to their own replacement. As a result, the lack of structured knowledge transfer has left Caymanians unprepared for leadership roles, making the potential loss of experienced expatriates a significant challenge.
Of course, there may be efforts to bypass these new rules, with certain positions being labeled as “essential” or exemptions granted. However, this change presents a unique opportunity to reshape the system—to move beyond simply discussing succession planning and instead put it into practice. By fostering structured career development, mentorship programs, and gradual leadership transitions, Caymanians can build the confidence, skills, and experience necessary to take on top civil service roles.
And let’s not forget—there’s still plenty of time! While the term limit will be implemented in 2026, this doesn’t mean that all or even most expatriate civil servants will be hitting their limits right away. There’s ample opportunity to get real succession planning rolling before the effects are fully felt.
With thoughtful implementation, commitment, and a focus on real training and development, this policy shift can serve as a defining moment—one that strengthens Cayman’s civil service and ensures a future led by capable, well-prepared Caymanians.
Thanks, ChatGPT
ha – well now you know what the private sector has been dealing with for years.
I am agnostic about the policy – but there is no reason for the public sector not to follow the same rules as the private sector.
If it doesn’t work for public sector – then it doesn’t for private sector either
You need to Leave Cayman forever if you want to double down on our new government’s policy! Get away!
“gradual integration of Caymanians into critical roles?”
Just how gradual do you intend it to be? The last 20 years hasn’t been long enough?
The foreign domination of key elements of our civil service is palpable. The fact that it seems to have occasionally happened to the exclusion of generational Caymanians, unforgivable.
The private sector generally functions better than the civil service, and does it whilst abiding by the same rules that you claim are impossible to manage.
The key is having a proper succession plan!! We do need expat workers that’s for sure but many qualified Caymanians (with experience and qualifications), are not moving up in the CS as we should. They have nine years from 2026, I think that’s fair notice.
Cry me a river. Sick and tired of feeling out of place in my homeland. Can’t hear the Caymanian accent at all when you go to Foster’s Camana.
Who are we building for?! Keep these limits, halt status and PR grants, or sink this dyamn place and start over! Ga these people ya so brazen that I ga Karen, an expat manager, telling me to stop saying “unna” in a Cayman Islands office!
Unlike you, some of us are absolutely sick and tired of Tim Horton’s being pushed by people demanding we stop selling turtle meat. They refuse to assimilate. They push to dilute our culture to theirs. Natives are not respected here, but rather, seen as undesired as they lock themselves in their gated communities. Enough is ENOUGH!
I am not anti-expat. I am pro-Caymanian. If absolutely needed, the work permit workers can be rotated out from a pool of billions of other potential applicants who would work here temporarily for relatively lucrative pay instead of buying up our finite land.
You make it seem like everyone will be leaving their job at once. There will be no mass exodus. And guess what? They can start the training of Caymanians from now. And once that expat leaves, if by chance a Caymanian cannot be found to fill that role; then they just hire a new expat that they feel have the qualifications . That will at least eliminate the pretty much guaranteed route to PR that the current expats have.
@Cayman Anon: What has the leadership of the civil service been doing since each of those contract employees reached our shores? Let’s say someone has been on a contract for five years by now. Have any serious attempts been made to identify a Caymanians who obviously may not have the experience, but has sufficient education and training to learn the role within the standard HR expectation of 12 to 14 months? Has an effort been made to bring to the table the scholarship secretariat, WORC, the business staffing board and the work permit board in order to identify qualified Caymanians? Many of us feel that if the term limit starts in January, 2026 it should expire in two (maximum three years), instead of nine! A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step…
truth and facts. two things caymanians don’t do.
You’ve obviously misunderstood what is taking place. As of Jan 2026, CIG has 9 years to train and prepare Caymanians to take over certain roles. If there are no qualified Caymanians for specific roles, then CIG just recruits a new qualified expat. If the civil service takes the role of training and promoting Caymanians seriously, then the transition should be smoother than you think it will be. 9 years is a long time to plan.
You keep writing your drivel you hear. Only people being exclude are Caymanians its so funny how unnah writing opinions now yet when our children return from university and overseas they are put through hell to get a basic job despite being qualified for the post. The labels attached to Caymanians are downright nasty and demeaning and disrespectful and appears to be and organized strategy by those who come here and don’t want to ever leave. Unnah need to leave because we could not get away with what you are doing in Cayman in unnah countries that’s for sure.
Stop using ‘unnah’
Signed:
Karen.
It’s an idiotic policy designed to obtain support from locals. If we have qualified Caymanians to fill these positions, then it is a good thing as a whole, but promoting within the civil service just for time served or the sake of giving a Caymanian a senior position who isn’t qualified is ridiculous. Also, if they can not fill this role with a qualified Caymanian, we then need to bring in another expat anyway. They are focusing on the wrong areas. We should be focusing on the trouble makers who obtained status previously and are now unemployed criminals. Revoke statuses and deport them. The small number of people in government that are exempt from rollover is so small that it will have a bigger negative effect than positive. One of the first examples of a government that are acting before thinking. More of this will come as well.
Then I guess you’ll be replaced with another expat if no Caymanian is available. Is the problem that an “unqualified” Caymanian may take your place eventually, or are you comforted that it may be another expat? I doubt it is any and I believe MOST expats here are only looking out for themselves and their pockets. It is clear by the comments. This will expose more of the anti-Caymanian sentiment that plagues our shores.
The truth comes out – we need the expat “fillers” to do the actual work. What will happen when they are all gone? The panic is setting in.
Maples thrives with term limits.
Shetty thrives with term limits.
St. Ignatius thrives with term limits.
Why cannot the civil service? It should face work permits and with rare exceptions, all the same rules as the private sector.
Oh, and and the sad reality is that we too often succeed in spite of our civil service, not because of it. We are not always recruiting the best, and we retain everyone. There is little accountability. Cayman and Caymanians deserve the best.
Everyone should follow the same rules
The CS was being used as a loop hole for too long.