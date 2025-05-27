Cayman loses head coach days before World Cup game

Joey Jap Tjong (from social media)

(CNS): Joey Jap Tjong is no longer serving as head coach of the Cayman Islands Men’s National Team, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Cayman Islands Football Association. CIFA said that Colin “Dougie” Rowe will be taking over, but did not say why Tjong left just nine days before the national squad faces Bermuda in the second round of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers.

“On behalf of the Association, I would like to thank Joey for his contributions and commitment to the national programme,” CIFA President Alfredo Whittaker said. “We wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.”

CIFA said the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier matches, the first in Bermuda next Thursday and the second at home to Honduras on Saturday, 7 June, will be managed by Rowe, who will serve as acting head coach. He will be supported by a full complement of assistant coaches and national team staff.

“CIFA remains confident in the team’s preparation and ability to compete with pride and determination in the upcoming matches. We continue to stand behind our players and staff as they represent the Cayman Islands on the international stage,” Whittaker added.