Cayman loses head coach days before World Cup game
(CNS): Joey Jap Tjong is no longer serving as head coach of the Cayman Islands Men’s National Team, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Cayman Islands Football Association. CIFA said that Colin “Dougie” Rowe will be taking over, but did not say why Tjong left just nine days before the national squad faces Bermuda in the second round of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers.
“On behalf of the Association, I would like to thank Joey for his contributions and commitment to the national programme,” CIFA President Alfredo Whittaker said. “We wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.”
CIFA said the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier matches, the first in Bermuda next Thursday and the second at home to Honduras on Saturday, 7 June, will be managed by Rowe, who will serve as acting head coach. He will be supported by a full complement of assistant coaches and national team staff.
“CIFA remains confident in the team’s preparation and ability to compete with pride and determination in the upcoming matches. We continue to stand behind our players and staff as they represent the Cayman Islands on the international stage,” Whittaker added.
Category: Local News, Sports
so you mean to tell me that we can change coaches and players so much and still losing the way we are.
whole time It isn’t the coaches and players. It starts from the top.
Might be time to change the guy at the top.
How does everything and everybody change besides him and the Islands are okay with this?
I look forward to Honduras humbling and beating Cayman lmao, I want to see a good lick up on them.
Hey. let me let you in on a secret.
How can you Humble Cayman? Cayman is in no position to make any type of noise or movement with any football realm.
We win nothing and therefore cannot even stand up to a team like Honduras.
So how will this game humble Cayman….
If anything this barage of beating from Honduras is going to highlight just how much the President does not care for Cayman football.
We the people bare the heartfelt feelings from beatings from teams all over and beating from our own cifa.
Well Honduras 20-0 to Cayman is my prediction.
1 LUV 1 CAYMAN
Here’s the thing. Until FIFA expands the tournament to include 202 teams, they are never going to qualify anyway.
What kind of an amateur power play is this? Highly unprofessional. Hope is not hired by anyone else.
Think why he may have left or pushed out for what reason?
Do not wish bad on somebody when you do not know the full story….or do you?
Cayman will lose everything we have as long as ALFREDO WHITTAKER is the President.
the best Coach we ever had in the space of 10 years just left and Mr. whittaker feels Dougie can do the job. What a mess ALFREDO WHITTAKER HAS CREATED IN CIFA.
NO PLAYER IN CIFA APPROVES ANYTHING ALFREDO DOES YET HE HAS FULL CONTROL OF CIFA.
CHANGE ALFREDO AND WE CAN GO FORWARD.
COACH GILLY CAN DO A BETTER.
COACH JOEY IS THE BEST FIT FOR THE JOB
COACH RAMON SEALY OR COACH CHICO ARE BETTER FITS THAN MR. ALFREDO WHITTAKER.
PLEASE GUYS, IF YOU WANT CAYMAN FOOTBALL TO GO SOMEWHERE WE HAVE TO GET RID OF ALFREDO FAST FAST FAST
Let’s be real, we’re not winning any major football competitions anytime soon so it’s not the end of the world that he’s gone. The resources just aren’t there to produce a winning squad. The players work their 9-5 jobs then train for a couple hours. It’s just a way to stay fit and a hobby so why bother send them off if they aren’t being backed with the funding needed to improve their skills.
Is pasta Alfredo’s time, he’s too chicken to make the tough calls.
Maybe Alfredo can arrange to ref the match himself.
Things that make you go hmm 🤔
same old clown show….