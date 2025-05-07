Cayman Islands to mark 80th VE Day at Turtle Centre

HMS Cayman, a British Navy vessel named after Cayman for its part in WWII (Photo from the National Archives)

(CNS): On Thursday, 8 May, the Cayman Islands will commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day at the Cayman Turtle Centre in West Bay, marking Cayman’s role in the Second World War. Although there are no surviving WWII veterans today, this territory played its part as a company of the Jamaica Home Guard, which was established on Grand Cayman in June 1942. The members carried out their duties until the end of the campaign in 1945.

Image supplied by CIVA/Cayman Islands National Archives

Executive Chairman of Celebrate Cayman, Alfonso Wright, said the celebrations not only honour the bravery of our veterans but also reflect the values of peace and unity that this day represents. “We encourage everyone to join us in this celebration of freedom and remembrance,” he said.

Governor Jane Owen, Premier André Ebanks and other government officials will take part in the commemoration with Cayman Islands Veterans Association President Andrew McLaughlin, as well as CIVA members and relatives.

Cayman will join more than 200 beacon locations to remember the tens of thousands of allied forces who gave service on D-Day, the term used for the Normandy landings that took place on 6 June 1944, which were essential to the Allied victory on the Western Front and led to the end of the Second World War in Europe.

The 80th VE-Day anniversary ceremony in the Cayman Islands is a reminder of those who served during World War II from the British West Indies, particularly these islands.

To mark this important milestone, large fires or beacons will be lit across the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man and the Overseas Territories. Special lamp lights of peace will also be lit on each of the five beaches in Normandy in keeping with the longstanding tradition in Britain during that time.