Cayman Islands could be future hub for AI business

(CNS): Recent research published by PwC found that, aside from transforming the world we live in, artificial intelligence could significantly boost global economic output and annual growth rates by at least a percentage point over the next decade, comparable to that of the 19th-century industrial revolution. And the firm’s team in Cayman believes this jurisdiction could have a role to play in the growth.

The report emphasises that realising the benefits will depend on responsible AI deployment, effective governance, and building public trust.

There are considerable fears about AI not being a force for good, that it might leave many people behind and cut jobs and livelihoods, causing untold problems before it reaches the point where it becomes a tool that can advance rather than hinder society. Many believe that unintended negative consequences are likely to follow as the technology becomes more commonplace.

But the PwC research points to a potential 15% increase in global economic output over the next decade, contingent on responsible AI deployment, the rapid reconfiguration of industries to meet evolving human needs, paving the way for new cross-sector ‘domains’, such as the mobility domain influenced by the rise of electric vehicles.

The work shows a dual impact of AI on climate, too, where increased energy use at data centres could be offset by AI-driven energy efficiency innovations, and PwC said it was actively positioning itself to support clients in navigating these changes.

Graeme Sunley, PwC Cayman’s territory leader, told CNS that AI has the potential to fundamentally reshape the Cayman Islands’ economy, unlocking immense potential in financial services and beyond.

“With its ability to drive innovation, increase productivity, and foster cross-industry collaboration, the technology offers Cayman the chance to evolve its traditional business models and drive economic growth,” he said.

“With its globally recognised reputation for excellence and innovation, whilst adhering to global standards in areas such as cooperation and transparency, Cayman also has a unique opportunity to function as a strategic hub for the AI-fueled businesses of the future.

“Whether it be AI-related job creation at traditional financial services industry firms, such as PwC, or new jobs at new Cayman-based organisations that establish in Cayman, the opportunity is significant,” Sunley added.

In a press release about the research, PwC said it had updated its brand identity to better reflect its commitment to collaborating with clients to propel them forward in the new world. These changes underscore PwC’s dedication to bringing expertise and technology together to meet client needs and navigate complex challenges.