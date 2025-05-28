CashWiz robbed by two gunmen, one arrested

CashWiz on North Church Street

(CNS): One suspect has been arrested and the police are on the hunt for a second after two armed men held up a pawn shop in George Town in broad daylight on Wednesday. CashWiz, on North Church Street, was robbed just after 11:20am by two men, who were both carrying handguns. One of them reportedly fired a single shot into the ceiling as they entered the shop before making off with several items of jewellery.

The robbers then ran from the scene in the direction of Bodden Road. No one was physically injured during the incident.

Police responded immediately and conducted searches in the area. Officers found a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident at a nearby location and seized it as evidence. Two firearms and a quantity of jewellery were recovered from this vehicle, police said.

Enquiries led to the arrest of one man at a nearby address. He is currently in custody while further searches continue as part of the police investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.