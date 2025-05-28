Cabinet begins work revising offshore legislation
(CNS): At its first Cabinet meeting held on 21 May, the new coalition government approved drafting instructions for a long list of amendments to laws and regulations, according to a summary of the meeting released by government officials on Wednesday. The bulk of the changes relate to financial services, though amendments were also approved for mortgage and foreclosure reform as well as for the Public Service Management Act, paving the way for term limits for non-Caymanian civil servants.
According to the very brief summary, Cabinet approved confirmation of previously given drafting instructions and issued further instructions to allow for around eight bills to be amended on a wide range of issues, from virtual assets to directors, trademarks and tax information.
At the meeting, the new National Coalition for Caymanians Cabinet confirmed the National Conservation Council appointments that had been made administratively prior to its first meeting. The summary also records that the ministers recommended that the governor approve the Public Service Pensions (Ex-Gratia Pensions) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025, though there were no details of what those were.
They also approved, under the Public Management and Finance Act, a $300,000 decrease in the budget for Pension Uplift and a corresponding $300,000 increase in Ex Gratia Recipients Plan Payments.
Category: Business, Financial Services, Laws, Politics
Can someone explain the pension part? That is very confusing.
Assess a 0.1% commission on all non-domicile bank accounts, for a start. Especially those ‘overnight’ accounts used for shifting funds and non-domicile escrow accounts.
That would collect a pretty penny for CIG coffers.
I don’t think I am understanding re the Pension aspect of it, can it be more straightforward. Also I note nothing said about Cinico coverage for seniors and under 18s ,so I would presume maybe till Jan 2026. Please can this be given top priority as some of us Seniors are in dire need and can’t possibly afford to pay Health Insurance. You canvassed that you will be the Govt for the well being of Caymanians. Once again, please help us we pray.
Are you the same person that begs every time that this comes up? If so, drop your internet. That’s a big savings right there.
Thank you Ministers for acting so swiftly on implimenting and approving amendments for mortgage and Home Foreclosure Reform
TAX FREE Cayman Islands Treasury Bonds
With the Cayman Islands Moodys Triple A Rating, why doesn’t the Cayman Islands issue an IPO Initial Public Offering TAX FREE Cayman Islands Digital Treasury Infrastructure Development Bond Certificates on the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange and deposit the money invested from investors in the Cayman Islands Treasury Bonds in the Cayman Islands Development Bank to encourage cheaper long term debt or mortgages with lower interest rates for locals to be able to afford an Affordable Home,
These TAX FREE Cayman Islands Treasury Bonds could pay Quarterly Interest or Dividends at 5% and attract Quarterly Interest Earned at 8%
CI Treasury Bonds Interest/Dividends Paid
10 Yeay Treasury Certificates 2.00%
20 Year Treasury Certificates 3.00%
30 Year Treasury Certificates 4.00%
40 Year Treasury Certificates 5.00%
Cayman Development Bank Auto & Home Mortgage APR Interest Earned
10 Yeay Mortgage 8.00%
20 Year Mortgage 8.00%
30 Year Mortgage 8.00%
40 Year Mortgage 8.00%
And use the funds invested in our Cayman Islands Treasury Bonds or loaned to our government over a longer term to build a proper Coast Guard, Cadet Core and Regiment Stations.
Add bigger and better new Police Stations in each district, expand the Turtle Center to start farming Lobster, Shrimp, Snappers and Parrott Fish and pay our Cadet Core, Coast Guard and Regiment Members a decent wage
Purchase larger and better Ocean Patrol Coast Guard Boats for our Coast Guard to properly patrol our oceans and purchase smaller Patrol Vessels for Customs & Border Control to patrol our shorelines
This would certainly create lots of long term law enforcement employment and long term sustainable Aquatic Fishery Farming employment at our Turtle Center
If you spoke to every local mortgage lender to recount tales of customers being quoted astonishingly low rates by their bank.
You wouldn’t guess there’s a rate war based on what’s being advertised.
For example,
The local banks are only paying Interest Rates on Savings Accounts around 1.25% to 1.75% per annum the last time i checked and if you survey every local lender at the moment, the average conventional published mortgage rate charged on a twenty five-year fixed mortgage is 12%.
At Barclays Bank, someone securing this five-year fix interest rate on a £200,000 mortgage could expect to pay £1,024 a month for the first five years if they are repaying a mortgage over a 25-year term.
However, the Barclays Bank Fixed Mortgage 3.71% per cent interest rate comes with a £899 banking product fee.
And the reason our local Home Mortgage Interest Rates are so high, at 12%, is because our Bankers Association allows our local banks to charge 8% above the Prime Interest Rates or the Interest Rates that the UK, the US and Canada charge, to cover a guaranteed Operational Cost like Rent, Wages, Pensions and Health Insurance etc….. as well as to earn a gurantee Corporate Profit
Prime Interest Rate 3.71 %
Local Banks Interest Mark-up + 8.00%
Local Mortgage Interest Rate = 12.71%
So why aren’t our leaders being financially prudent and responsible to introduce a Long Term Cayman Islands Treasury Bond to encourage our locals to build and purchase more affordable homes with a Lower Fixed Mortgage Rates
You can do the math for yourself
