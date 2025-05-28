Cabinet begins work revising offshore legislation

(L-R) Cabinet Clerk Kim Bullings, Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose, Governor Jane Owen, DG Franz Manderson, Attorney General Samuel Bulgin, Ministers Isaac Rankine, Nickolas DaCosta, Jay Ebanks, Rolston Anglin and Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, Premier André Ebanks, DP Gary Rutty and Minister Michael Myles

(CNS): At its first Cabinet meeting held on 21 May, the new coalition government approved drafting instructions for a long list of amendments to laws and regulations, according to a summary of the meeting released by government officials on Wednesday. The bulk of the changes relate to financial services, though amendments were also approved for mortgage and foreclosure reform as well as for the Public Service Management Act, paving the way for term limits for non-Caymanian civil servants.

According to the very brief summary, Cabinet approved confirmation of previously given drafting instructions and issued further instructions to allow for around eight bills to be amended on a wide range of issues, from virtual assets to directors, trademarks and tax information.

At the meeting, the new National Coalition for Caymanians Cabinet confirmed the National Conservation Council appointments that had been made administratively prior to its first meeting. The summary also records that the ministers recommended that the governor approve the Public Service Pensions (Ex-Gratia Pensions) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025, though there were no details of what those were.

They also approved, under the Public Management and Finance Act, a $300,000 decrease in the budget for Pension Uplift and a corresponding $300,000 increase in Ex Gratia Recipients Plan Payments.