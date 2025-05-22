Cabinet approves term limits for expat civil servants

Government Administration Building on Elgin Ave

(CNS): After years of political discussions about introducing term limits for expatriate civil servants, just three weeks after taking office, the National Coalition for Caymanians has approved drafting instructions to change immigration legislation to introduce a “rollover” policy for government workers. While rollover is already a long-standing policy for private sector workers, the public sector has been exempt.

According to a press release issued Thursday, the decision to approve the new rules, which are expected to take effect by 1 January 2026, was made at yesterday’s Cabinet meeting. It follows “extensive consultation of employers and employees within the Civil Service, and detailed statistical and policy analysis of the implications”, the release said.

This incredibly quick win for the new government, which is likely to be very popular with voters, was a campaign promise made by almost all MPs elected in April on both the government and opposition benches.

In addition to the inequity between the private and public sectors, the issue has caused concern for a number of other reasons. It has become increasingly common for expatriate workers, when they approached the time when they would have to leave the Cayman Islands, to begin applying for government jobs to avoid the PR process and the risk of refusal and rollover.

There have also been growing concerns that by holding onto the jobs in order to remain in Cayman indefinitely, locals were finding it harder to find jobs within government or to earn a promotion.

The new rules go further than rollover in the private sector in that they will require civil servants to take a two-year break before they can return to work for the CIG again. The changes will also designate specific posts in the public sector exclusively for Caymanians to strengthen local career pathways.

The new government plans to introduce “contractual terms requiring the training and development of Caymanian professionals to ensure succession planning” and will look at controversies that have arisen in relation to foreign private sector employees joining the civil service.

“The framework will also incorporate necessary safeguards such as exemptions to uphold the independence of the judiciary to ensure that they remain unaffected in line with the Constitution and also preserving the Governor’s special responsibilities for the Civil Service under Section 55 of the Constitution. There will also be a requirement for any approved exemptions to be reported,” the release stated.

From the date of commencement, term limits will apply to both existing and new non-Caymanian civil servants. Existing non-Caymanian employees will have 1 January 2026 as the start date for counting their term limit.

The release said that this approach would avoid disruption for those working in education, the police, the prison, as well as Children and Family Services, which collectively hire most of the non-Caymanians within the civil service.

Governor Jane Owen said she was satisfied that the amendments respect her constitutional responsibilities, including internal security, and do not impinge upon the governor’s reserved functions under the Constitution. “The proposed exemptions ensure continuity in critical areas while supporting Caymanian advancement,” she said.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, who heads up the civil service, said that more would still need to be done to advance local people in the service.

“While it is important to align public sector employment rules with private sector immigration policies, we must accept that term limits alone will not translate into more jobs or the upward mobility for Caymanians in the workplace,” he said, adding that the civil service had “developed an enhanced term limit policy which provides additional mechanisms for hiring Caymanians”.

Manderson further noted, “Additionally, it must be recognised that many essential services, such as provided by our police officers and prison officers, are not available anywhere else in the Islands. Therefore, any changes must be carefully implemented to ensure we remain fully equipped to deliver the services our people depend on to make their lives better.”

Premier André Ebanks said the changes initiated one of the aims of the new government, which was to reform immigration policy. “We are moving words into action,” he said. “These changes are pro-Caymanian, prepared in consultation with the civil service, as our aim is to work in partnership.”

He thanked the governor and the DG “for their effective action in developing these proposed amendments, which align the public service with our national immigration approach while safeguarding key essential services”.

Ebanks said the NCFC will also be moving private sector immigration reform forward as a priority. It is expected that the changes to introduce immigration term limits for non-Caymanians working within the civil service will fall under the Public Service Management Act and Personnel Regulations, which govern the employment of civil servants.