Appeal court hears arguments in CMR ‘podcast’ case

Sandra Hill on her CMR show

(CNS): Sandy Hill, the owner of Cayman Marl Road, will have to wait a few more days to find out if the 2020 conviction against her for cyberbullying will be quashed by the Court of Appeal. The case revolved around a podcast she broadcast online in which she accused businessman and failed political candidate Matthew Leslie of being a sexual predator.

When she appeared in court on Friday, Hill was represented by Edward Fitzpatrick KC, who argued that the trial judge in the case was wrong when he ruled that the truth of the allegations was irrelevant and that he failed to take evidence supporting them into account or give enough weight to the right to free speech.

The case has significant implications for the media given that Hill was acting in her capacity as a reporter and producer of an exposé-style audio documentary relating to Leslie, who has been accused by numerous young women and their families of sexual offences and soliciting sex from underage girls.

At the time, he was a local businessman and public figure who saw himself as a community leader and had run for political office on two occasions despite the allegations. He has since left Cayman and moved to Belize.

Hill interviewed and documented the accounts of many of the women in the podcast, entitled “Surviving Matthew Leslie”, which Hill said she had based on the documentary about R. Kelly. It was broadcast at a time when the MeToo movement was dominating the international headlines, and the press had played a major role, especially in the United States, in exposing powerful celebrities and wealthy individuals as sexual abusers.

When Hill promoted the podcast, Leslie reported her to the police, claiming harassment, rather than pursuing a civil case for libel, and for reasons that have yet to be explained, the RCIPS and later the director of public prosecutions chose to pursue a criminal case against her.

At trial, the crown claimed she had deliberately targeted Leslie and had charged her under section 90 of the Information and Communications Technology Act, which was the first time this law was used to prosecute a member of the media in Cayman in relation to their work.

As he argued that the conviction should be quashed, Fitzgerald also told the appeal court judges that they should consider the proportionality of this decision, given that Leslie could have taken civil action against Hill if the allegations were false. Instead, the case was criminalised, he said.

The judge then failed to take into consideration or give enough weight to the fact that Hill was not harassing or abusing Leslie. Rather, as part of a search for and the exposure of the truth based on evidence which was put forth by Leslie’s accusers, she was conducting a journalistic endeavour in good faith.

The court of appeal accepted the fact that the allegations may have been true, and that should have been a primary consideration in the case. While the crown has conceded a number of elements in this appeal, it has also tried to argue that there may be circumstances when an offence of harassment or abuse could still be made even when that harassment was based on truth.

However, while the appeal court did not give a ruling following the relatively short hearing, all indications from the bench are that this conviction is unsafe.

Hill was granted legal aid on the basis that at an earlier hearing, the appeal court had raised the human rights implications of the case and the need for them to hear this appeal.