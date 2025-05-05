André unveils coalition name to huge WB crowd

(L-R, back) Rolston Anglin, Issac Rankine, Speaker Ezzard Miller, Nickolas DaCosta, Jay Ebanks, Wayne Panton, (front) Chief Justice Margaret Ramsay-Hale, Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, Premier André Ebanks, Governor Jane Owen, Deputy Premier Gary Rutty, Heather Bodden, Michael Myles and Julie Hunter (click to enlarge)

(CNS): Premier-elect André Ebanks unveiled the new coalition’s name on Saturday night at a victory rally in West Bay alongside his fellow district MPs in front of a huge crowd. He said the team had decided on the National Coalition For Caymanians (NCFC) to represent the merger between his party, the CINP and the independents, but most of all their commitment to serve the people.

Alongside his fellow West Bay MPs, Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, Julie Hunter and Rolstin Anglin, Ebanks set out the priority policies and projects for the government over the coming months after they are officially sworn in on Tuesday. The first priority is the state of the Cayman Islands Government’s finances, given that the budget predictions are now calling for a deficit, a situation that has to be rectified as the CIG begins preparations for the 2026/2027 budgets.

While there are potential bumps ahead for the coalition, given that Jay Ebanks and Isaac Rankine were in the minority government responsible for the runaway spending that caused the potential deficit for this year, the premier-elect said they would make it through the next administration. He said the new administration came together in less than 24 hours as they were all focused on bringing the people a connected government as quickly as possible.

Ebanks said there was “a mountain of work to get through”, but they would get through it as a team. He said that with the help of the civil service and the merging of manifestos, the coalition was drawing up a written agreement based on the common priority goals for governance. That document would be “the glue” that would hold the NCFC coalition together.

Ebanks told the crowd that the government would get something done every day of the week. He also promised that the four West Bay MPs would work collectively to get the whole district moving.

Despite the rumours and speculation about which portfolios the ministers will be taking, they have yet to be fully ironed out and are expected to be finalised later this week. An official announcement will follow in due course. CNS has learned, however, that Ezzard Miller has accepted the role of speaker.

The official swearing-in will take place on Tuesday. Then on Wednesday, the newly sworn-in government will meet with Deputy Governor Franz Manderson and senior civil service leadership for introductory briefings designed to support a strong, coordinated start to the new administration. At that time, the roles will be finalised.

“This is a time for focus, discipline, and collaboration,” Ebanks said. “We are taking care to build a government that is not only stable and effective, but also transparent — one that communicates clearly, involves the people, and earns the trust of the country. That’s what the country deserves, and that’s what we’re committed to delivering,” he added.