André: Let’s get this show on the road
(CNS): In his first public address as the Cayman Islands’ new leader after he was sworn into office on Tuesday, Premier André Ebanks made a call for advocatory, as opposed to adversarial, politics. Ebanks was elected premier with eleven votes, along party lines, after the final attempt by the PPM to have Joey Hew elected as premier failed, as the opposition did not have the numbers to succeed.
In a speech more about the style of governance the new National Coalition for Caymanians (NCFC) will be following rather than policy, Ebanks said, “Let’s get this show on the road.” However, it’s not entirely clear yet how that show will be driven.
As he called for a more professional, polite approach to government, Ebanks gave a tribute to the late Judiann Myles, his close colleague and deputy head of CIMA, who was killed in mysterious circumstances last month.
He said it matters how people show up and how they behave, as he stressed the inherently polite and kind nature of the Caymanian people that had been lost in political office. The premier urged people to join the government in sweeping away the unpleasant behaviour that has evolved over the past two decades.
He spoke about putting an end to some of the worst behaviour, saying that Caymanians do not “bully and grab… man or woman”, in reference to some of the more salacious incidents relating to elected representatives over the last few years.
Ebanks said, “We have got a lot of work to do, not just as a parliament but as a country.”
Speaking after the official ceremony to Radio Cayman’s Orrett Connor, Ebanks explained that the parliament will meet tomorrow afternoon to establish the committee memberships.
However, he explained that before that, the new NCFC would be meeting the senior civil service management teams to begin finalising the ministries and get updates on the status of various issues, including the public finances, which Ebanks has previously stated will be a priority for the new coalition.
See the full swearing-in ceremony and the premier’s address on CIGTV below:
Category: Politics
Suggestions:
1. Enforce the child maintenance law without the mother needing to show up in court. Thr court office shod chase the father as the father wastes time and efforts. Jail thr fathers and remove their passports and drivers licence
2. Stop granting work permits temporary or full for Nannie’s. Incentivise and subsidise opening daycares with security cameras for parents to see their children. Have at minimum 10 opened by the second year of running. Parents have no where to put their children under 12 months.
3. Mandatory internships of 100 hours with businesses to graduate from high school. Force Cayman companies to take on Cayman children if not, no work permits approved.
4. 60 hours community service for children to graduate high school with a registered charity that is not walking dogs. They can walk dogs but that requires 120 hours and should include cleaning the cages.
5. Divers on work permits should have to bring in garbage from the ocean and video where they picked it up from and weigh the amounts.
6. Similar all expats should have monthly amounts of garbage they should pick up and it should be weighed and shown the origin.
7. To maintain your work permit you should do 60 hours of community service a year.
8. The law should be changed to must instead of may for training Caymanians in order to renew a work permit.
9. Make Cayman a university town. Govt shoukd incentivise universities to come to Cayman – marine biology department, a proper business university, a large satellite university of some sort. Look for three universities. Put one in West Bay, East End, and one in Bodden/Savannah or the Brac. If it’s the Brac then the new building can get good use from international students.
10 Scrap the Scranton Park! Waste of money. Put in trees and benches. Don’t make another concrete jungle. Or just don’t do it period. Complete waste of money.
Imagine publicly calling for an end to bullying after funding and using Cayman Marl Road as your political mouthpiece for the last 6 months!!
If it wasn’t for Marl road, the public would never know the sleazy details about your heroes Mac, Seriously Dumb , and Snakey Saunders’ disgraceful activities.
The elections are over! It is now time for all elected officials—whether in government or opposition—as well as those who were not successful, to demonstrate their commitment to the people and the country. This is a moment to set aside personal ambition and ego, and to work collaboratively for the betterment of the Cayman Islands—not only for this generation, but for generations to come.
We are among the most prosperous nations in the region. Rather than measuring our progress against countries plagued by corruption and underdevelopment, we should aspire to the standards of global leaders like Finland. Let us build a future that works for all our people—families, workers, small entrepreneurs, businesses, and the most vulnerable in our society.
We will be watching you.
Actually… the USA politics are RED Republican and Blue Democratic … around long before there was independent Jamaica …
Unfortunately, the trend of people boldly declaring their opinions as fact and being wrong about it continues.
The use of red and blue as solid colours for political parties in the US is a relatively modern invention the colours have only really stuck and been used consistently since about 2000, prior to that different networks and press associations used differing colour schemes to refer to the Democrats and the Republicans and their states. The parties would also publish their own maps and usually paint the other side as red because during the cold war no side wanted to be red for obvious reasons.
For example NBC used red for states won by Democratic President Jimmy Carter in 1976. There are also examples of Reagan using blue in his runs and campaigns into the 80s.
Feel free to do even the tiniest amount of research:
https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/news/democrat-republican-blue-red/
1. Fix the damn dump.
2. Cap work permits.
3. Make Cayman companies justify years of experience requirements instead of hiring Caymanians and training them and deny work permits where caymanians have applied and those companies have chosen not to train them.
4. Electoral system- give each voter 19 votes, one per constituency.
5.Buy big buses and require one day per week for each non-Caymanian household not to use cars or pay a KYD 250 congestion charge.
6.Stop the school in the brac.
7. Increase the required spend to obtain permanent
residency from CI 2 million to 10 million.
8. remove duty on all produce: fruits, vegetables, fish and meats.
9. Fix budget deficit.
10. Increase required length of time to become caymanian from 15 years to 25 years.
agree with all of this and let all Caymanians run to be MPs to widen the field of candidates. Some constituencies only had two people running!
you forgot
11. give a giant middle finger to all non-Caymanians on the island.
important step, that.
And STOP spending.
Let’s take a minute to laugh at Kenneth Bryan.
I’m so happy that I voted for Andre. For the first time in my voting life, I feel like my vote actually will make a difference and will result in good and meaningful change for Caymanians. Good luck to our new Premier.
You’ll live to regret it. Heard it here first.
The opposition planning revenge, back room deals, try doing something good for Cayman for a change. Sick of hearing about them and their selfish sickness!
Jamaican inspired and directed political moves have no place in Cayman. Bodden Town MPs and rabble , just back off.
Judas and Kenneth, that goes for you too.
It’s time for Caymanians to stand behind the government we’ve chosen.
Go sit down!
Lodge gonna lodge.
It might not hurt to ask which MPs are Lodge members.
Hopefully, when the new Govt meets with senior Civil Service teams they put Franz and his COs on notice to deliver good advice, good performance and better control over projects and spending.
Riot Act is needed for the Civil Service
If you believe the laws that govern the civil service should be overhauled, then e-mail the Governor and lobby for it. governorsoffice.cayman@fcdo.gov.uk Only she can do it. She is Franz and the Attorney General’s boss.
GTS voted against a National Lottery, their wishes must be respected.
However, 8:02am, GTS is not the entire country. “Democracy is the tyranny of the majority.”—Alexis de Tocqueville
Them and them alone. Nationally we said yes.
You’ll soon find out that you can’t afford it. Right after your government shell out a couple 100k on a consultants report to tell them that.
No problem, GTS isn’t able to partake once implemented. Win/win.
an dit will be, there will be lottery offices there and if they show their voter ID we can deny them service, but better yet… they can not buy any tickets! democracy for all!
Still emanates a level of slime that just won’t go away
Try bathing.
Let me be CRYSTAL CLEAR.
I wish the new government all the very best.
What I will say here is talk is cheap. Let’s see words turned into actions.
PPM had its faults and one of those was the three lovers they picked up instead and trying to find new better quality candidates. John John, Julianna and Kenneth may have been secured seats but even the bibles states what does a man profiteth that he gains the world but loses his soul. More or less.
PPM that move hurts a lot.
I want to give the devil his due. PPM did a miraculous job with Covid. Financially we came out strong. Health wise the losses were limited.
A small thank you for that.
Now let’s see what this new team can do.
We are rooting for you. Do not let us down.
LOL There was nothing ‘miraculous’ about it.
Agreed, if they wouldn’t have courted the likes of those 3, more would have respected them. This move will NOT be forgotten for many elections to come!
You wanted the same morons back in then, ugh!
You got the same morons back in, clown. 🤡
All PPM did was shut everything and everyone down – per UK instruction and in tandem with the global ‘lockstep’ program deriving from the WEF 2019 pandemic drill. Seriously don’t understand how somebody got knighted for this but I guess it’s just like getting a gold star in school for following instructions well!
Unfortunately, they didn’t actually follow the Pandemic Plans that had been prepared just before COVID-19.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/we-ve-been-ostracised-for-telling-the-truth-about-how-the-liberal-elite-got-covid-so-wrong/ar-AA1EbhJo?ocid=msedgntp&pc=U531&cvid=2fa49ed49cf943c7bca71463f6a62c11&ei=18
The PPM you praise is not the PPM we now have….surely you can see that.
Dog and pony show. Let’s go!
Well done that man! the sort of politician Cayman has been crying out for. Garrison politics of the PPM needs banishing for good. We are not Jamaicans and we don’t want to be.
You are sooo right.
Start by getting rid of all this colour coding. PPM in red, etc. that came direct from Jamaica. Don’t forget who gave them their free status grant. When McBeater did that was when we started going downhill. Start rounding them up like Jim Bodden used to do and send the illegal ones back!
Take our own Country back.
What a cheap and deplorable act by the PPM in nominating Hew for Premier!
Hew publicly conceded defeat after the election results were known last week. So why did Dear Kenneth Bryan have to take such a cheap shot at the last minute? Just goes to show the character and quality of the man and who the PPM have now included in their numbers game.
It also displays what the majority already knows that Hew cannot and will not be able to control him and his other rabble rousers.
André’s speech was spot on in calling for non-adversarial politics. Of course dear Kenneth would need to go back to school to try to learn what that means.
Get it together guys. The election is over. “Let’s get on with the show!”
This is a really really naive post.
This is a move every party does whether they have the numbers or not.
They thought the independents would reconsider and vote for them. Ha! The independents would have been lynched by their electorate if they had turned so fool. Any way you look at it the majority of the electorate rejected the PPM, and if the independents want to get re-elected, they will stay with the NCFC for the full term and find ways to deliver the country’s mandate.
No, it’s called sticking together as a party. Something you will very quickly realize this NCFC will be incapable of, the same as PACT. Opposition parties always vote for their leader, it’s nothing new unless you don’t follow politics.
Agreed, it was more procedural than anything. There is alot to take issue with the PPM/KB gang but this point is a non-starter.
Kenneth just continues to demonstrate how uncouth and ignorant he is. It won’t be long when he will undermine little Joey along with his rabble of John John and Julie and the other Jamaican, dear Saunters.
Then they will make a move on the weaker ones currently in the current Government. He won’t stop until he gets to be Premier. God help us all if that ever happens.
This new coalition deserves the full support of the electorate. Take Cayman back and put a stop to the class differential that the Jamaican class mentality has created.
Get this show on the road. Quickly!
VERY POSSIBLE, Term limits now!
Because they have been and still are cheap and deplorable, they won’t change, thankful they did not get in again, Cayman would not have been finished by that rabble!
I thought it was lovely having the opportunity to watch Joey’s face when he was told definitively that the people do not want him to lead the country directly into Dart’s clutches. Absolutely delectable.
“ he called for a more professional, polite approach to government”
No CNS that is only part of it. He addressed the common courtesies we are losing in our society as a whole and way of life like “Good Morning” and the way we Caymanians are used to keeping our surroundings. And we need to correct our littering from those not from here.
And stop Caymanian men approaching and trying to pull women in supermarket car parks when they are just doing their shopping. Wonder where that came from!
Jamaican men think that if a woman, particularly an expat woman, smiles at them, then she wants to have their babies.
Go back to your baby-mommas in Jamaica and look after them.
Expat here, life is indeed a lot coarser now than when I arrived in the 90s. Would be great to go back to the culture of that time. There was less stuff and shiny places to go to, but people were nicer to each other. Everything seemed to change after Ivan and has been sliding downhill.
I wish Premier Andre, his Cabinet and indeed all elected MPs all the best in the next four years. This is a studious team with great talent that can do well for the Cayman Islands. I want ALL members to harness their collective responsibility and do well for our country.
I think if anyone can, he embodies Cayman Kind. I hope both sides of the aisle abandon the unsavory style of politics we have seen in the past four administrations.
It’s encouraging to hear Premier André Ebanks call for advocatory rather than adversarial politics as he leads the new National Coalition for Caymanians government, signaling a break from the intense partisanship of the recent campaign. With an eleven‐seat majority across two new parties and three independents, stabilizing public finances and addressing the cost‐of‐living crisis were rightly identified as top priorities from day one.
I also welcome the heartfelt tribute to Judiann Myles, CIMA’s anti‐money‑laundering deputy head, whose tragic death in a burning vehicle last month remains unexplained and has left many Caymanians seeking answers. Ensuring that the RCIPS and CIMA provide regular, transparent updates on the forensic investigation is essential to honour her legacy and reassure the public that no avenue of inquiry is left unexplored.
Yet aspirational calls like “Let’s get this show on the road” need substance in the form of a clear policy roadmap, including timelines for committee formation, ministry appointments, and specific measures to manage government spending. Introducing a binding parliamentary code of conduct with independent oversight could ensure that the promised shift to more “professional, polite” governance is backed by enforceable standards. Regular updates on both policy progress and the forensic investigation into Mrs. Myles’ death will be crucial for building public trust and honouring the commitment to transparency.
Courtesy and decorum have been long absent. It is absent in some of the expats that have come aboard. We desperately need a return to our former peaceful nation, both in government and in the residents. Chill out and get along.
I wish Premier Ebanks the very best of luck. He is a genuinely nice, approachable, and modest individual with a remarkable talent that has positioned him as a Premier-in-waiting for quite some time. The future looks bright!
The future is orange
Then Orange you glad you live in Cayman..?
Nobody got this comment apparently lol.
Can’t wait to come back to this comment in a year. It’s easy to SAY what you are going to do. Actually doing it, he will learn is a completely different ballgame.