André: Let’s get this show on the road

André Ebanks makes his first speech as premier

(CNS): In his first public address as the Cayman Islands’ new leader after he was sworn into office on Tuesday, Premier André Ebanks made a call for advocatory, as opposed to adversarial, politics. Ebanks was elected premier with eleven votes, along party lines, after the final attempt by the PPM to have Joey Hew elected as premier failed, as the opposition did not have the numbers to succeed.

In a speech more about the style of governance the new National Coalition for Caymanians (NCFC) will be following rather than policy, Ebanks said, “Let’s get this show on the road.” However, it’s not entirely clear yet how that show will be driven.

As he called for a more professional, polite approach to government, Ebanks gave a tribute to the late Judiann Myles, his close colleague and deputy head of CIMA, who was killed in mysterious circumstances last month.

He said it matters how people show up and how they behave, as he stressed the inherently polite and kind nature of the Caymanian people that had been lost in political office. The premier urged people to join the government in sweeping away the unpleasant behaviour that has evolved over the past two decades.

He spoke about putting an end to some of the worst behaviour, saying that Caymanians do not “bully and grab… man or woman”, in reference to some of the more salacious incidents relating to elected representatives over the last few years.

Ebanks said, “We have got a lot of work to do, not just as a parliament but as a country.”

Speaking after the official ceremony to Radio Cayman’s Orrett Connor, Ebanks explained that the parliament will meet tomorrow afternoon to establish the committee memberships.

However, he explained that before that, the new NCFC would be meeting the senior civil service management teams to begin finalising the ministries and get updates on the status of various issues, including the public finances, which Ebanks has previously stated will be a priority for the new coalition.