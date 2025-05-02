André and Peanut to lead new coalition gov’t

André Ebanks (second from right), accompanied by (L-R) Nickolas DaCosta, Gary Rutty and Katherine Ebanks-Wilks presents Governor Jane Owen with a letter confirming he has the support of 11 MPs to form a new government. Seated next to Owen are Deputy Governor Franz Manderson and Attorney General Samuel Bulgin

(CNS): They say politics makes strange bedfellows, and once again, the post-election horsetrading has thrown up another coalition government. The line-up includes all of the CINP and the TCCP, as well as three of the four independent candidates elected to office on Wednesday. With André Ebanks at the helm as premier and Gary “Peanut” Rutty as his deputy, a deal has been struck that involves Ebanks embracing two former Cabinet colleagues he walked away from just a few months ago.

Following a long day of speculation about the closed-door horsetrading to shape the next administration, an early agreement was reached by the four CINP and four TCCP candidates that they would work together as they had fairly similar policy platforms.

By lunchtime, it was also clear that Rolston Anglin would be joining them. But it was not until the evening that rumours were confirmed that the two former UPM Cabinet members, Jay Ebanks and Isaac Rankine, were also going to form part of the new government, securing a two-seat majority for the coalition.

Despite securing the biggest number of seats, once again, the Progressives were unable to negotiate a new coalition. Efforts by CNS to contact the PPM have so far been unsuccessful.

While the full line-up of responsibilities has not yet been confirmed, Anglin has already said he will be taking on the critical finance and economics ministry as well as education, a portfolio he held during the 2009-2013 administration. He now has a tough job ahead of him, given the projected deficit and the unfortunate turnaround in Cayman’s finances caused by the minority UPM government, two members of which will be in this new coalition Cabinet.

In a statement released Thursday night, The Cayman Community Party said that they had joined with the four like-minded members of the Cayman Islands National Party (CINP) and “three like-minded independent representatives” to form the government and had given the signed letter to Governor Jane Owen at around 8pm.

The official swearing-in has been set for Tuesday, 6 May, when André Ebanks, the leader of the TCCP, will be sworn in as premier. Rutty (CINP) will be deputy premier, and the rest of the cabinet will comprise Heather Bodden, Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, Wayne Panton, Nickolas DaCosta, Julie Hunter, Michael Myles, Anglin, Jay Ebanks and Isaac Rankine.

“This historic coalition will bring together dedicated leaders who share a common vision: building a Cayman that works for everyone,” the coalition stated in the release. The members are now preparing and executing a coalition agreement that will specify the priorities, policies, and projects to be adopted and completed during the 2025 administration, including the allocation of ministries.

The group intends to appoint an independent, non-elected speaker, and CNS understands that this post has been offered in the first instance to former MP and North Side representative Ezzard Miller.

“As coalition partners, we are united in our commitment to form a responsible government that will work quickly to address the cost-of-living crisis, stabilise the country’s finances, expand opportunities for Caymanians, and ensure sustainable development that benefits all our people,” Premier-elect Ebanks said. “We have already begun productive discussions about how we will deliver the results our citizens demanded and deserve.”

Rutty, who is believed to be taking on the tourism ministry, said that the people had voted decisively for hope on Wednesday.

“The results show a clear mandate for a new direction in our governance, with voters supporting candidates who pledged to put Caymanian interests first and tackle our pressing challenges head-on,” he said. “This is more than just a change in government — it’s the beginning of a new chapter in Caymanian democracy.”

While the Cabinet details have not yet been confirmed, it is understood that Ebanks-Wilks will be taking on sustainability as well as health and wellness. Michael Myles will take on immigration, and in a very surprising development, Jay Ebanks will keep his former portfolio of planning and lands. Nickolas DaCosta will take on Home Affairs and District Administration.

Despite his experience, it is understood that Panton will not be in Cabinet and, together with Bodden and Hunter, will sit on the backbenchers. He may be a parliamentary secretary, supporting Ebanks-Wilks as she tackles environmental issues.

The governor confirmed that she had met with several members of the new coalition and that she would be swearing in all of the new parliament on Tuesday. Owen said she met with Ebanks and that he had presented the letter confirming that he had the support of the majority of the parliamentarians elected yesterday.

“I have accepted this letter and will issue a Proclamation calling a meeting of Parliament on Tuesday, 6 May. This will be published in the Cayman Islands Gazette tomorrow,” Owen said. “At this meeting of Parliament, I look forward to swearing in all our new Members of Parliament, and immediately thereafter, the public swearing in of our new Cabinet outside of the Parliament building on Fort Street.”

Owen said she looked forward to working in collaboration with the new government.

“As governor, I will strive, along with the deputy governor and the whole public service, to support them in delivering their priorities and policies over the coming term,” she said.