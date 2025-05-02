After 10 months training, 16 CBC officers hit frontline

New CBC officers graduate

(CNS): Sixteen Caymanians have been officially welcomed into the Cayman Islands’ Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) after successfully completing an intensive ten-month basic training course, which incorporated both theory and practical elements. The syllabus included topics such as enforcement, migration, passport and baggage control, passenger processing, trade and revenue, compliance and investigations and case file preparation.

The recruits also spent time learning the relevant CBC legislation, the Misuse of Drugs Act, Firearms, Immigration Transition Act and other laws, as well as court procedures, among other key topics. With the book learning done, the officers are now on the frontline, where they are expected to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism, CBC Director Bruce Smith said.

Smith welcomed the officers, saying they were dedicated and committed to serving the community. “They have been taught, and I have every confidence that they will uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism,” he said. “As we move forward, these officers will join their colleagues and play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of our borders, while also facilitating legitimate trade and travel.”

The 16 officers of the graduating class are: Alexica Bolt; Annemarie Wilson; Deliegh Griffiths; Derrick Neysmith, Elizabeth Burey; Jamel Winton; Jose Rico; Keanu Atkinson; Mase Beckford; Michael Tibbetts; Patrick Comrie; Roger Watler; Shaniquica Douglas; Shaquille Roberts; Stephanie Martin and Tavoy Bennett.

Special Awards were presented to: