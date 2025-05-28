Advocacy group lobbies NRSC to improve cycle safety

(CNS): Cayman Cycling, a local cycle advocacy group, has lobbied the government to do something about the growing dangers that cyclists face on the roads of Grand Cayman. Eighteen months after the National Road Safety Strategy was launched, the group met with the National Road Safety Committee (NRSC) and pressed for immediate action, including better enforcement of the laws, updated infrastructure and a shift in public attitudes toward cyclists in light of the serious injuries and even death suffered by cyclists in collisions across the island.

The NRSS was launched in November 2023, but does not appear to have made a difference to the dangers of Cayman’s roads. At the time, Planning Ministry Chief Officer Eric Bush said it was the “result of tireless work across different sectors and demonstrates our collective resolve to tackle the issue of road safety head-on. It is about changing mindsets, altering behaviours, and making ‘safety’ an intrinsic part of our culture.”

Announcing the NRSS a year and a half ago, the National Roads Authority said it would address “critical areas for action, such as enhancing driver education, improving pedestrian and cyclist safety, upgrading road infrastructure, and leveraging technology for better enforcement. The strategy also emphasises the importance of community engagement and education to instil a culture of road safety.”

However, in the wake of the death of one of its members on Easter Monday, Cayman Cycling President Daniel Cummings and VP Wayne Kirkconnell met with the NRSC earlier this month to share their concerns. The non-profit group proposed a formal partnership with the NRSC to pilot safety technologies, conduct education campaigns, and organise family-friendly road closure events for safe recreational use.

According to a press release, the outcome of the meeting, which was chaired by Chief Officer Bush, was that the NRSC resolved to issue a joint public commitment with Cayman Cycling to enhance road safety.

The committee said it would begin implementing cycling safety engineering measures, including cyclist-detection signage and thermal camera technology and collaborate on updating the Road Code with an emphasis on shared road usage. The NRSC has also agreed to launch a recurring “Family Micro-Mobility Day”, closing designated roads for safe cycling and outdoor activities.

NRA Director Edward Howard supported the initiative and stated that many of Cayman Cycling’s suggestions were being integrated into the planned improvements. Bush acknowledged the need for cultural change, stressing that cyclists must be seen and respected as equal road users.

“We are not simply reacting to the tragedy that brought this issue to light,” he said. “We are committing to building a safer, more inclusive transportation culture — one where cyclists are respected as equal users of our roads. These measures are just the beginning. Every road user, regardless of their mode of travel, has a right to safety and consideration. We all share the road, and with that comes shared responsibility.”

As part of the agreed-upon action plan, the ministry will lead the drafting of updates to the Cayman Islands Road Code in collaboration with the RCIPS, DVDL, and NRA. It will also conduct research comparing sentencing for road deaths in the Cayman Islands versus other jurisdictions, with a draft report to be reviewed by the Committee.

The ministry will also support ongoing enforcement enhancements in collaboration with RCIPS, including new traffic reconstruction training and public accountability campaigns.