2024 crime up 7% but 43% detection rate revealed

Police Commissioner Kurt Walton and Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown at the press briefing

(CNS): The RCIPS battled an increase in crime in 2024, but even with significant staff retention problems, the police achieved an impressive clean-up rate, statistics show. In the latest annual Crime and Traffic Statistics Report, the RCIPS has included detection levels across all crime categories for the first time, allowing the community to judge how well the police are using pubic resources to solve crime.

Close to half of all crimes in 2024 were solved, and another 20% remain under active investigation, which means the RCIPS is starting this new reporting with what officials said was a world-class detection rate.

With the population increasing, the crime rate going up and traffic issues diverting resources, 2024 proved a difficult year for the RCIPS. But the police are finally able to tell the public how well they are doing at catching the criminals.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday to launch the 2024 statistics report, Police Commissioner Kurt Walton noted that the overall detection rate for last year was 43%. However, with 20% of total crimes still under active investigation, he was confident that this figure would increase as those investigations progress throughout this year, and he is already challenging the service to aim for solving at least half of all crimes next year.

Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown explained that the rate is already one of the best in the world. He said the RCIPS had worked on a robust policy based on the UK system to define detection, and while it’s not always easy to compare like for like when it comes to solving crime, no other jurisdiction using the same system has a better rate, and it’s going to get even better.

Lansdown also explained that while the definition of detected is complicated, a crime is generally considered cleaned up for police when the suspect is either charged and appears in court or a caution is issued. However, there are other circumstances when a crime can be considered resolved.

The crimes that are not solved or still active and considered ‘case closed’ could still be reopened. But the senior officer explained that they are generally crimes, such as acquisitive crime, that the police cannot resolve for lack of evidence, for example, a car break-in. They could also be part of a series of burglaries committed by the same person who has been charged with three out of possibly ten break-ins that police believe they could have committed.

“It’s very, very complicated,” Lansdown said. He explained that the RCIPS policy for detection is based on the Home Office Counting Rules, which is a 100-page tome of policies and practices and provides for some 17 different ways of saying a crime is detected.

“We’ve reduced that down to about 30 pages. It’s still very complex, and we’ve had challenges breaking it out across every department of RCIPS… I’m pleased this year everybody is on the same page, everybody’s adhering to the same policy, and we can publish ethically sound, robust crime detection standards,” he added.

Lansdown also said that some crimes are more “solvable” than others. Different crime types have different solvability factors, so detection rates vary across crime categories. Domestic violence is obviously easier, and last year, 58% were detected, but that crime comes with its own challenges, as often the victims don’t want to give evidence against their partners.

In some areas, the detection rate is even higher. For example, Walton said that over the last five years, the RCIPS has recorded a 75% detection rate for murder. But random acquisitive crimes can be much harder, as can robberies, gun crime and burglaries.

But Lansdown noted that burglary detection rates in the UK are as low as 1%, so the 28% detection rate here in Cayman for break-ins is still really impressive.

While the police are working hard to get offenders in court, there are obstacles, such as a growing population and more crime. There are also increasing challenges on the roads, with more than 65,000 registered vehicles, many of which are being driven very badly, according to Walton. The RCIPS has also had real difficulties retaining staff, largely because of low pay and long hours.

Crime increased by 7% overall in 2024, but sexual offences were up by 21% and serious violence increased by 68%. However, violent crime in general decreased by about 3%, and firearms offences and gun-enabled crime also fell by around 20%.

Drug crime grew by 26%, but the detection rates are some of the highest of all solved crimes at 76%. Technology is changing everyone’s lives, including those of criminals, and the use of ICT to commit fraud and abuse is on the rise, and broader digital crime is steadily growing.

Walton said that in 2024, the RCIPS responded to 34,934 incidents, but just 4,218 were crimes. Police made 2,398 arrests, took 15 guns off the street and seized over CI$3 million worth of drugs, in what Walton described as a challenging year.

In February last year, there was the unprecedented mass shooting at the Ed Bush stadium in West Bay, in which seven people were shot, which the commissioner described as a watershed moment for the Cayman Islands.

While no one has been charged in that case yet, Walton said the suspects involved are currently in jail as they have been charged with other offences. Gang tensions were a major issue last year. While much work has been done to get guns off the streets and round up those causing the problems, the issue is not fully resolved, and it is one of many priorities on the RCIPS agenda.

Check back to CNS this week for more stories on the traffic chaos, the roll out of technology, community policing, RCIPS retention problems and the ever-growing demands on police resources.