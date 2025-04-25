Worker’s CI$8.5M+ housing block opens on Brac

New workers’ accommodation on Cayman Brac

(CNS): The outgoing UPM government has opened an accommodation block on Cayman Brac to house construction workers, including expatriates. What started as a CI$8.5 million project but is understood to have cost more, was officially opened last month by Premier and District Administration Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly.

The government-funded project aims to enable other CIG capital projects on the island, such as the new high school, to move forward more quickly by accommodating the employees of the for-profit private construction companies that have secured the lucrative contracts. It does not appear that the companies would pay for this accommodation.

Officials said the project “significantly enhances the island’s ability to support large-scale public infrastructure and educational investment”.

The hurricane-rated accommodation block comprises two single-storey buildings, totalling 10,685 square feet, located next door to the Cayman Brac Sports Complex and Multi-purpose Hall on an 18.1-acre site. The 38-suite facility will facilitate the construction of the new Cayman Brac high school and gymnasium, which will also serve as a national hurricane shelter and be used by visiting schools and sports teams.

The government claimed this would open the door to both inter-island and international events, supporting the Cayman Islands’ growing profile in sports and events tourism.

As she officially opened the building, O’Connor-Connolly said, “We are not just opening a building, we are removing a long-standing barrier to development. By providing appropriate accommodations for skilled workers and visiting teams, we affirm that Cayman Brac is ready for smart, managed progress that enriches our communities.”

District Administration Acting Chief Officer Wilbur Welcome said the block was a practical response to previous logistical challenges. “This facility helps remove the bottlenecks that have historically slowed major infrastructure projects,” he said. “It supports progress by enabling faster timelines, better access to talent, and stronger outcomes for the people of Cayman Brac.”

Project partners include Arch and Godfrey, McAlpine, JEC, CGA, and consulting partner KPMG.

CNS has contacted the government to ask for the final total cost of this project, and we are awaiting a response. However, it appears to have cost around CI$800 per sqft.





