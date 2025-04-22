Watler given 30-year life term for Duffell’s murder

Ian Duffell

(CNS): Lindsay Kirk Watler (55) has been handed a 30-year life sentence for killing Ian Duffell during a violent altercation in West Bay in 2022. Watler was convicted by a jury in February and was handed the recommended life tariff on Thursday by Justice Cheryll Richards. Watler, who is in poor health, suffering from asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, won’t be eligible to be considered for parole until he is 85 years old.

Watler was found guilty of stabbing Duffell (51) multiple times in the yard of a house on Birch Tree Hill Road in October 2022. Watler’s DNA, found under Duffell’s fingernails, tied him to the crime, and injuries to Duffell’s hand suggested he was unarmed at the time but had nevertheless tried to defend himself.

On the evening of his death, Duffell had been at Kelly’s Bar not far away earlier and was walking home when he was confronted and pursued by Watler. Witnesses during the trial said Duffell had been chased by a man who punched him several times while he was on the ground.

Watler, who continues to deny he killed Duffell and maintains his innocence, had given conflicting accounts of where he was on the night of the murder and was unable to explain how his DNA was under Duffell’s fingernails.