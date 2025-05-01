Vote trickles in after postal-mobile votes counted

(CNS): People who took advantage of postal and mobile voting have kicked off the national referendum results with an early spike for the ‘no’ vote on the cruise question but a thumbs up for decriminalising ganja and introducing a lottery. It was well after 9pm before the first results appeared on the election site, indicating that the count may continue on well past midnight.

At 10pm postal ballots and mobile votes also began to trickle in as the first boxes in some of the smaller constituencies were counted. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly had taken an early commanding lead in Cayman Brac East after half the vote was counted.

Check back to CNS for rolling results.