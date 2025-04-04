UPM leaves next government a CI$26.2m deficit

(CNS): The departing UPM administration is leaving behind a public finance crisis for the next government with a significant, forecast deficit after an increase in core operational spending and a fall in expected revenue for 2025 and 2026. The minority government managed to turn around what should have been a surplus of almost CI$55million this year into a $26.2million deficit, representing a whopping negative shift of $80.9 million.

It is also now forecast to leave a more than $50million hole in public’s bank account for 2025 compared to the original forecast, an increase in the debt and what will be a breach of the framework for fiscal responsibility. And things are looking even worse for 2026. For the 12-month period ending 31 December 2026, core government’s operating deficit is now forecast to be $44million.

These worrying numbers were released through the government’s Gazette, by the ministry of finance, on 2 April, as per the legal requirement before an election, under the public and finance law, though the publication of the document was not publicized.

One of the reasons for the projected fall in revenue, by some CI$15.3milllion, according to the ministry’s report, the non-implementation of planned legislation that was expected to generate additional revenue. “This shortfall highlights the fiscal risks associated with delays in policy execution,” the government bean counters said.

Government expenditure has increased significantly because of the COLA allowances to civil servants, the uplift in benefits for the elderly seafarers, veterans and those in need as well as the failure of the government, again, to properly budget for rising demand and increased costs of medical services to financially vulnerable individuals and overseas tertiary healthcare expenses.

So far this year the UPM minority Cabinet is responsible for a large chunk of the extra expenditure, after it steered through an increase of $32million in supplementary spending to the budget.

The report is bad news not just for the public but for the candidates running in the election – both challengers and incumbents. While several of the incumbents can expect to take the blame for the terrible turn around in the state of public finances those who will be taking office next month will have to tackle the projected problem.

The forecast breach in the public management and finance act also means the next administration will not only have to deal with the financial implications of a deficit but also risk losing control of the finances to the United Kingdom. The new government will have no spare money over the next two years for spending to fulfill election promises and will likely have to cut existing spending commitments or increase revenue.

In order to regain compliance with the six principles of responsible financial management, the next government will need to undertake deliberate action to avert the projected operating deficits for the next two years, officials stated in the report.

“Such deliberate actions could entail implementing revenue enhancement measures and re-examining the current operating and capital expenditure plans with a view to achieving expenditure reductions,” the authors adding that a critical examination of the current fiscal trajectory should be of “paramount importance” to the next government as it needs to present both the Strategic Policy Statement and the budget for 2026-2027 before the end of this year.

See the full report below/ in the CNS Library.