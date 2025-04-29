UPM Cabinet OKs destruction of critical marine habitat

Photo credit: Andrew McLachlan

(CNS): At a special meeting of the minority UPM Cabinet on 28 February, the five remaining ministers approved a coastal works permit to dredge 12,000 square feet of seagrass (turtle grass) in a marine park area off the Collier’s public beach in East End, championed by Minister Isaac Rankine. The approval was given despite advice given to them by the Department of the Environment to turn down the application or, at the very least, make it smaller.

However, the outgoing UPM government appears to have dismissed the recommendations of its technical environmental experts as well as pleas from local conservation non-profit groups, and approved the project to create swim holes intended for public use on crown property adjacent to Block 72C, Parcels 104, 115, 116, 117 and 425.

The members of the minority UPM have shown a consistent disregard for the environment and recently sought to gut the National Conservation Act. However, they were stopped when the PPM members of parliament, who had otherwise propped up this minority government for the last five months, said more work needed to be done on revising the legislation.

So instead, the now five-member Cabinet opted to remove the government scientists from the National Conservation Council and replace them with political appointees who do not support conservation, which is now the subject of a judicial review that is expected to be heard next month.

In this case, the Doe warned of the danger of beach erosion if the application is approved to dredge the seagrass. The land in question is a massive area that has naturally rewilded at a time when other places around the world are spending considerable sums of cash to restore essential seagrass beds. However, Minister Rankine described the grass as “taking over”, demonstrating a lack of understanding of the vital role it plays in the marine ecosystem.

The grass does not prevent anyone from swimming and creates the perfect natural environment for all sorts of creatures to thrive. The Department of Tourism even promotes the areas of seagrass in East End as an attraction, which the Cabinet is now seeking to destroy. “The area is teeming with turtle grass and you can see baby fish swimming around, out of reach of predators,” the DoT states on its website.

This approval was granted almost two months ago, but the brief summary of the meeting was only released to the public on Monday, 28 April.