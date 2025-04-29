UPM Cabinet OKs destruction of critical marine habitat
(CNS): At a special meeting of the minority UPM Cabinet on 28 February, the five remaining ministers approved a coastal works permit to dredge 12,000 square feet of seagrass (turtle grass) in a marine park area off the Collier’s public beach in East End, championed by Minister Isaac Rankine. The approval was given despite advice given to them by the Department of the Environment to turn down the application or, at the very least, make it smaller.
However, the outgoing UPM government appears to have dismissed the recommendations of its technical environmental experts as well as pleas from local conservation non-profit groups, and approved the project to create swim holes intended for public use on crown property adjacent to Block 72C, Parcels 104, 115, 116, 117 and 425.
The members of the minority UPM have shown a consistent disregard for the environment and recently sought to gut the National Conservation Act. However, they were stopped when the PPM members of parliament, who had otherwise propped up this minority government for the last five months, said more work needed to be done on revising the legislation.
So instead, the now five-member Cabinet opted to remove the government scientists from the National Conservation Council and replace them with political appointees who do not support conservation, which is now the subject of a judicial review that is expected to be heard next month.
In this case, the Doe warned of the danger of beach erosion if the application is approved to dredge the seagrass. The land in question is a massive area that has naturally rewilded at a time when other places around the world are spending considerable sums of cash to restore essential seagrass beds. However, Minister Rankine described the grass as “taking over”, demonstrating a lack of understanding of the vital role it plays in the marine ecosystem.
The grass does not prevent anyone from swimming and creates the perfect natural environment for all sorts of creatures to thrive. The Department of Tourism even promotes the areas of seagrass in East End as an attraction, which the Cabinet is now seeking to destroy. “The area is teeming with turtle grass and you can see baby fish swimming around, out of reach of predators,” the DoT states on its website.
This approval was granted almost two months ago, but the brief summary of the meeting was only released to the public on Monday, 28 April.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: development, Local News, Marine Environment, Science & Nature
When they pull the rug, you’ll find that a hotel and condos will block the public from accessing the swimming holes.
one last push to get re-elected
Collier’s Public Beach is comprised of parcels 74A73, 74A6 and 74A5, miles away from the parcels referenced in this article.
And the parcels referenced in the articles are not in a Marine Park zone.
The Caymanians don’t care about anything but POWER and MONEY! So dredge it, build it, and cover it with rock!
The sons of the soil hate the soil and prefer money and concrete.
Caymanians destroying Cayman once again. Same old. But lets blame pesky expats.
Truth!
Share this with people on social media, news platforms, international organisations. Organise peaceful protests TODAY.
Key International Partners
IUCN Marine and Polar Program.
World Commission on Protected Areas – Marine.
UNESCO Marine World Heritage Program.
International Maritime Organization – Particularly Sensitive Sea Areas.
Big Ocean – Community of Practice for Very Large MPAs.
IUCN/SSC – Joint Marine Mammal Protected Areas Task Force.
They have lost their minds and must be stopped.
Are there any international bodies that can intervene?
While it is regrettable the marine park area in question is now slated to be dredged, the announcement here the day before the election could not have been timed better, to help you decide who NOT to vote for.
Speechless
always remember ppm let this happen and welcomed these parasites into their party
Do not vote PPM if you want this madness to stop!
NO NO NO NO something has to be done with this!
Just a friendly reminder that UPM = PPM. Vote wisely this election.
Share this by WhattsApp so East Enders think about what it means to vote for him again after all he achieved for them in four years. (sarcasm)
the conch will disappear so fast
just wait until East Enders find it even harder to get conch after this… and then politicians will blame someone other than themselves
Expats. And foreign developers.
The grass is taking over?
You know what is taking over? greed, corruption, and a lack of thought for future generations both human and wildlife.
This is the real legacy these idiots will have. Not vanity project parks and schools, but this, the destruction of the fabric of a once beautiful island.
Of course they did.
Absolute donkeys