UPM appointed tribunals just weeks from the election

(CNS): The minority UPM cabinet appointed several new members to the Labour Tribunal and the Labour Appeals Tribunal last month. The appointees will all now be in place until 1 January 2027 and cannot, under the Public Authorities Law, be replaced by Cabinet without cause.

According to officials the appointments were made on 18 February less than two weeks before nomination day and the period of political sensitivity marked by the election campaign. Cabinet has reappointed five new members to the Labour Tribunal and reappointed five members.

One new member has been appointed to the Labour Appeals Tribunal, and the remaining seven members have been reappointed. All appointments are effective immediately.

New Labour Tribunal appointees:

Peta Gaye Golaub Symons – Chairperson

Joshua Zimmer – Deputy Chairperson

Everton Spence – Deputy Chairperson

Janelle Milburn – Member

Tedrick Greene – Member

Members reappointed to the Labout Tribunal:

James Kennedy – Chairperson

Jennodell Myles – Chairperson

Vincent Frederick – Chairperson

Davina Ebanks – Deputy Chairperson

Vaccianna Franklin – Member

New Labour Appeals Tribunal member:

Nicosia Lawson

Members reappointed to the Labour Appeals Tribunal :

Robert Jones – Chairperson

Ryan Charles – Deputy Chairperson

Isidora Eden – Member

Dorothy Davis – Member

Betty Baraud – Member

Richard Lewis – Member

Janet James – Member

Officials said that the Labour Tribunal and the Labour Appeals Tribunal play critical roles in the labour administration system, ensuring fairness and justice in labour matters within the Cayman Islands. Each tribunal consists of a chairperson, a deputy chairperson and a panel of members.

Although members are required to serve in a politically neutral manner, they are expected to follow the legislation and government policy on issues such as diversity, harassment or bullying and discrimination, among other issues.

A press release about the political appointments said the labour ministry was grateful to all members, new and returning, for their commitment to upholding labour justice. It also thanked those who are no longer serving for their valuable contributions and dedication throughout their tenure.