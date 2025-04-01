UPM appointed tribunals just weeks from the election
(CNS): The minority UPM cabinet appointed several new members to the Labour Tribunal and the Labour Appeals Tribunal last month. The appointees will all now be in place until 1 January 2027 and cannot, under the Public Authorities Law, be replaced by Cabinet without cause.
According to officials the appointments were made on 18 February less than two weeks before nomination day and the period of political sensitivity marked by the election campaign. Cabinet has reappointed five new members to the Labour Tribunal and reappointed five members.
One new member has been appointed to the Labour Appeals Tribunal, and the remaining seven members have been reappointed. All appointments are effective immediately.
New Labour Tribunal appointees:
- Peta Gaye Golaub Symons – Chairperson
- Joshua Zimmer – Deputy Chairperson
- Everton Spence – Deputy Chairperson
- Janelle Milburn – Member
- Tedrick Greene – Member
Members reappointed to the Labout Tribunal:
- James Kennedy – Chairperson
- Jennodell Myles – Chairperson
- Vincent Frederick – Chairperson
- Davina Ebanks – Deputy Chairperson
- Vaccianna Franklin – Member
New Labour Appeals Tribunal member:
- Nicosia Lawson
Members reappointed to the Labour Appeals Tribunal :
- Robert Jones – Chairperson
- Ryan Charles – Deputy Chairperson
- Isidora Eden – Member
- Dorothy Davis – Member
- Betty Baraud – Member
- Richard Lewis – Member
- Janet James – Member
Officials said that the Labour Tribunal and the Labour Appeals Tribunal play critical roles in the labour administration system, ensuring fairness and justice in labour matters within the Cayman Islands. Each tribunal consists of a chairperson, a deputy chairperson and a panel of members.
Although members are required to serve in a politically neutral manner, they are expected to follow the legislation and government policy on issues such as diversity, harassment or bullying and discrimination, among other issues.
A press release about the political appointments said the labour ministry was grateful to all members, new and returning, for their commitment to upholding labour justice. It also thanked those who are no longer serving for their valuable contributions and dedication throughout their tenure.
Category: Government Administration, Politics