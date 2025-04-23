Unidentified body washes ashore at Safehaven marina

Safehaven (from social media)

(CNS): Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of an unidentified man whose body washed ashore at SafeHaven in George Town on Tuesday morning. Police were called to the marina at about 9:30am after the body was found and there were no signs of life. A doctor attended the scene along with police and an assisting Emergency Medical Services unit, at which time the unknown man was assessed and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The body of the unknown man was forensically recovered, and a police investigation has been launched into the circumstances of his death. The RCIPS thanked members of the public who assisted with this incident.