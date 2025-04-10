UK won’t step in yet over potential FFR breach
(CNS): The results presented in the Pre-Election Economic and Financial Update for this year and next are projections only, and at this stage, the UK government will not intervene in local public finances. Responding to CNS’s request for comment on the newly forecast deficits, Greg Gibson, who heads the governor’s office, said that if there is a breach, the Cayman Islands Government will need to present a plan to remedy it within three years.
The current projection for this year represents a negative turnaround for the public purse of a whopping CI$80 million. However, the only pending breach of the Public Management and Finance Act is the core government deficit of CI$26.2 million by year end, which the new administration will need to turn into a surplus before it publishes its Strategic Policy Statement in July.
Gibson said that the projections are not the actual spending trajectory for the year, and measures and decisions made by a future government could mitigate the projected deficits.
“UK intervention in the budgeting and planning of the Cayman Islands Government’s finances would only be triggered in the event of an actual breach of the Framework for Fiscal Responsibility (FFR), or if there is clear and firm evidence which would indicate an imminent breach. Such evidence would typically be provided through the Strategic Policy Statement (SPS), which is expected to be presented to the Parliament by the end of July 2025 for the 3-year horizon covering Financial Years 2026-2028, inclusive,” he said.
However, in the event of a breach of the FFR, the CIG would have to present a plan to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to remedy it within three years, he said.
Category: Government Finance, Politics
Now we’re royally fucked. A labour government that despises the idea of looking after their own territories due to flavours of colonialism.
Guess they just want us all to eat cake.
Clarity provided. Now can we move on.
Remember: the Cayman Constitution was changed in 2020 leaving everything in the hands of the local “politicians” except if where it involves international treaties the UK is a signatory to (and by extension the Cayman Islands); or matters of national security. You’re welcome
I think they might want to get a headstart on this. Especially if JuJu gets back in.
Andre chatting pure sh*t again I see. You all keep buying into his lies and watch what happens.
Who are the replacement OAG candidates, and where is this Governor in that acutely necessary recruitment process?
Both the UK and DART share the joint mission of a bankrupt Cayman…the sooner the better for the disowning direct taxation parent and the vulture capitalist bearing rescue proposals. Voters need to take these near term dangers very seriously.