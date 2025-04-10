UK won’t step in yet over potential FFR breach

Governor Jane Owen (file photo)

(CNS): The results presented in the Pre-Election Economic and Financial Update for this year and next are projections only, and at this stage, the UK government will not intervene in local public finances. Responding to CNS’s request for comment on the newly forecast deficits, Greg Gibson, who heads the governor’s office, said that if there is a breach, the Cayman Islands Government will need to present a plan to remedy it within three years.

The current projection for this year represents a negative turnaround for the public purse of a whopping CI$80 million. However, the only pending breach of the Public Management and Finance Act is the core government deficit of CI$26.2 million by year end, which the new administration will need to turn into a surplus before it publishes its Strategic Policy Statement in July.

Gibson said that the projections are not the actual spending trajectory for the year, and measures and decisions made by a future government could mitigate the projected deficits.

“UK intervention in the budgeting and planning of the Cayman Islands Government’s finances would only be triggered in the event of an actual breach of the Framework for Fiscal Responsibility (FFR), or if there is clear and firm evidence which would indicate an imminent breach. Such evidence would typically be provided through the Strategic Policy Statement (SPS), which is expected to be presented to the Parliament by the end of July 2025 for the 3-year horizon covering Financial Years 2026-2028, inclusive,” he said.

However, in the event of a breach of the FFR, the CIG would have to present a plan to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to remedy it within three years, he said.