UCCI president resigns for another opportunity

Dr Robert W. Robertson

(CNS): Dr Robert W. Robertson, the president and CEO of the University College of the Cayman Islands, has resigned and will be leaving shortly to “pursue new professional opportunities”. Robertson was appointed to head the college in late 2022, and despite describing his time as a “wonderful opportunity”, he appears to be departing before the end of his contract. UCCI Board Chair Gilbert McLean said that the college will now begin recruiting a new president.

Robertson was the second UCCI president since local educator Dr Roy Bodden retired in 2018.

According to a press release from the college, during his tenure, Robertson oversaw the expansion of academic partnerships and programmes, deepened relationships with community partners and advanced sustainability and innovation across the institution, among other things. Efforts were also made to support faculty and staff in upskilling to meet the emerging challenges impacting the education sector.

“I would like to thank all of the faculty and staff at UCCI for the wonderful opportunity to work with such a dedicated and talented team focused on serving our students,” Robertson said, as he thanked the chair and board members for the leadership and guidance and the corporate management team for their support and dedicated service.

“It has been a privilege and an honour to serve as president and CEO of the University College of the Cayman Islands,” he added.