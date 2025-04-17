UCCI president resigns for another opportunity
(CNS): Dr Robert W. Robertson, the president and CEO of the University College of the Cayman Islands, has resigned and will be leaving shortly to “pursue new professional opportunities”. Robertson was appointed to head the college in late 2022, and despite describing his time as a “wonderful opportunity”, he appears to be departing before the end of his contract. UCCI Board Chair Gilbert McLean said that the college will now begin recruiting a new president.
Robertson was the second UCCI president since local educator Dr Roy Bodden retired in 2018.
According to a press release from the college, during his tenure, Robertson oversaw the expansion of academic partnerships and programmes, deepened relationships with community partners and advanced sustainability and innovation across the institution, among other things. Efforts were also made to support faculty and staff in upskilling to meet the emerging challenges impacting the education sector.
“I would like to thank all of the faculty and staff at UCCI for the wonderful opportunity to work with such a dedicated and talented team focused on serving our students,” Robertson said, as he thanked the chair and board members for the leadership and guidance and the corporate management team for their support and dedicated service.
“It has been a privilege and an honour to serve as president and CEO of the University College of the Cayman Islands,” he added.
Category: Education, Local News
Of course he did. He’s pretty good at what he does and that place is a clown show so of course he’s off to greener pastures.
Doesn’t help that once a year or so Roy Bodden goes into a public forum and bashes whoever the new president is with a bunch of ignorant nonsense.
I wouldn’t stick around either.
Roy Bodden has a lot to answer for regarding education on this island, that’s for sure.
This place is as bad as it gets
Smart man, run as far away from that shit show as possible.
We need to stop this practice of heading up Boards with recycled politicians surrounded by party supporters.
It is very difficult for accomplished professionals to answer to some of these individuals who have no clue about the industry or organization. Hence, you will continue to see qualified people in senior leadership either not reaching their full potential or leaving the organization out of frustration.
This area needs some serious reform. We need to implement a system whereby Board positions for public bodies are advertised, people apply based on qualification, and a shortlist is taken to Cabinet for approval after applicants are independently vetted by a competent body.
I believe such a system would result in the 25 Authorities actually making a return for the shareholders (us, the citizens) instead of being a burden on the Treasury.