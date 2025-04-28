UCCI appoints veteran professor as acting CEO

Dr Livingston Smith

(CNS): The University College of the Cayman Islands (UCCI) board has appointed one of its veteran educators as acting president and CEO following the recent departure of Dr Robert W. Robertson. According to a release from the university, Dr Livingston Smith, a longstanding faculty member, brings a wealth of experience to the job, having served as a professor, department chair, director of research and publication, as well a vice president and provost.

UCCI Board Chair Gilbert McLean said that Smith has been a part of the UCCI family for over 20 years. “His leadership ensures a seamless transition and continued momentum as the university begins a search for its next president and CEO. We look forward to Dr Smith leading the university through our 50th anniversary celebrations and into our next chapter,” he said.

Smith is a trained educator with a master’s and PhD in political science as well as a graduate diploma and a master’s degree in law. He also has trained in higher education leadership and administration as well as in theology amongst other areas of knowledge. He comes to this posting with an in-depth knowledge of the higher education landscape as well as a passion for education.