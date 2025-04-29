The trees are counting on you. Vote wisely

Theresa Green writes: If the trees could vote tomorrow, we all know which party they won’t be voting for. And given that they don’t have the advantage of opposable thumbs, the more than 25,000 registered voters who do must use them wisely. Cayman’s environment is under the greatest threat it has ever faced, and the natural world, especially the trees, needs the electorate’s help. There is only one party fully committed to maintaining the National Conservation Act, keeping the scientists on the National Conservation Council and developing a greener approach for necessary infrastructure. Read more and comment here.

