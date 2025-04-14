TCCP promises to improve governance in manifesto

TCCP Leader André Ebanks at a West Bay rally

(CNS): In the TCCP’s 2025 Manifesto, the party has outlined plans to improve the system of governance, putting public interest above special interests and self-interests, and committed to addressing policy issues dominating this election cycle. If elected, the party promises to introduce a new style of government that takes place in the open and not behind closed doors, saying it would implement a robust Parliamentary Code of Conduct and introduce fixed ministry portfolios to deepen expertise and minimise disruption. Read more and comment here.

