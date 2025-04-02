TCCP aims to narrow socio-economic gap

West Bay South candidates

(CNS): At Tuesday night’s Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum for West Bay South, TCCP Leader André Ebanks said the ultimate goal for his team if they secure a majority government is to narrow the growing socio-economic divide in the Cayman Islands. While all candidates are focused on lowering the cost of living, dealing with healthcare accessibility and tackling the failing immigration system, Ebanks said these are a means to an end, which is closing the equality gap. Read more here and comment.

*****

See full election coverage in the CNS Election Section.

Catch up with all the latest news and views on the 2025 General Election.