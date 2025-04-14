‘Significant’ amount of cash robbed at gunpoint

(CNS): A 37-year-old-man from East End has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a construction site in West Bay on Friday afternoon in which a significant amount of cash was stolen, according to the RCIPS. At around 1:50pm, the police responded to a report that two men, one carrying a firearm, had robbed a man at the site, then fled the scene with it in a Honda Fit, driven by a third man. Police did not say if the money was the site’s payroll.

No shots were fired, and no one was physically injured during the incident.

The man carrying the firearm was about 5’10” and wore black clothing. The other man was dressed in light-coloured clothing. Officers conducted enquiries and later recovered a vehicle fitting the description in George Town. They subsequently arrested the suspect on suspicion of robbery.

The other two suspects remain at large, and the police are asking anyone with any information or who was in the area between 1:00pm and 2:00pm to contact West Bay CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via caymancrimestoppers.com.