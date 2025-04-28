Schedule set for pre-storm season bulk waste clean-up

DEH bulk waste collection

(CNS): The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) will begin its Annual Bulk Waste Collection in West Bay on Monday, 5 May, giving residents a week to clear out homes and yards and set out big waste items for collection. While many have been distracted for the last two months by the election campaign, the start of hurricane season is just five weeks away. The collection aims to remove unwanted items lying in yards that could become hazards during a storm.

DEH officials are asking residents to prepare, separate and place their bulk waste on the kerbside before the week assigned for collection in their respective districts. Any bulk waste that is put out after the announced dates for your specific area will not be collected, as there will be no extensions of the bulk waste clean-up. There are no designated sites for the placement of bulk waste other than outside homes.

“Place your bulk waste on your curbside in an area that is easily accessible to DEH collection crews and does not obstruct the roadway,” said DEH Director Richard Simms. “Remember, we are coming to you. Let’s do this together. Let’s do it right.”

Bulk waste refers to large items such as old furniture, tyres and metal items that are not collected as part of the DEH’s weekly residential pick-up services. Metal and vegetative waste must be separated from other bulk waste items.

Meanwhile, construction and demolition debris, hazardous material, electronics, and tyres will not be collected during the bulk waste removal activity. Alternative arrangements must be made to transport these materials to the George Town Landfill or the landfill drop-off facility at the gate, which remains accessible to the public and small vehicles 24 hours per day.

Following the completion of the Bulk Waste Collection Schedule, residents should arrange to transport any additional waste to the landfills and report any illegal dumping and littering to the DEH or the RCIPS. This unlawful practice can result in a penalty of six months of imprisonment and a minimum fine of $500.