Rains herald arrival of mozzie storm for Easter campers
(CNS): The Mosquito Research and Control Unit has been taking to the air and fogging trucks to the road more frequently than usual to head off a potential mosquito storm this Easter Weekend. Officials from the MRCU said the work will continue until they are confident that the mosquito numbers are lower. The experts anticipate a mosquito surge from Good Friday after heavy rains on 7 April, which, combined with high tides and flooding in some low areas, are the perfect conditions for mosquitoes to lay their eggs.
Those mosquitoes will normally start to hatch and become adults about ten to eleven days after flooding, so the MRCU officials said we can expect to see more mosquitoes by mid-April. Having already started treating all three islands with a special substance that kills mosquito larvae, the aim is to stop them from hatching and prevent the potential proliferation of the pests as people head to the beaches for the traditional Easter camping.
MRCU said they will continue treating areas across all islands over the next week, but everyone can still expect more mosquitoes from 18 April.
Members of the public are encouraged to download the MRCU app here for real-time updates and notifications, and to join the MRCU whatsapp.channel for the latest news and alerts. If you notice increased mosquito biting, please email MRCU@gov.ky with details of the time and location.
This helps the unit build valuable data to respond appropriately and manage mosquito control more effectively. The unit is also advising campers to avoid mosquito bites by using repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and trousers, especially at dawn and dusk and using mosquito nets if you are sleeping outdoors.
“MRCU is working hard to protect everyone from mosquitoes and to keep their numbers down. We ask everyone to help by following these simple steps to reduce mosquito bites. Together, we can keep our community safe,” the MRCU said.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Environmental Health, Health
Smith Cove looking lovely for the cruise shippers who have nowhere else to go. Such a shame, it used to be a lovely spot before we imported the 3rd world.
dirty campers deserve everything they get.
no respect for this mob when you look at the state the leave the beaches
A Modest Caymanian Proposal
Quickly! Pave the mangroves! Dredge every canal… blast the reef! Fill the Trench!
Sorry, that was in jest. Or was it?
Because after the first sunrise swarm, half the island’s campers are ready to trade their soul—and their sandals—for a bug-free slab of concrete. But not just any slab—oh no—we’re talking a parking lot with drainage. Real drainage. The kind that works. That’s not just fancy—that’s unheard of. You’d have better luck spotting a unicorn issuing building permits than getting proper runoff control in a “Phase 3 Eco-Luxury Swampview Villa” plan. Still, we dream—right up until the mosquitoes vote themselves a wetland and start charging rent.
Let’s just hope the Donkey Rider (Dwayne John John Seymour, our lord Elon Musk to the chickens, donkeys, and roadside inanimate objects) doesn’t adopt that as a campaign slogan.
⸻