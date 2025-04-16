Rains herald arrival of mozzie storm for Easter campers

MRCU spray plane

(CNS): The Mosquito Research and Control Unit has been taking to the air and fogging trucks to the road more frequently than usual to head off a potential mosquito storm this Easter Weekend. Officials from the MRCU said the work will continue until they are confident that the mosquito numbers are lower. The experts anticipate a mosquito surge from Good Friday after heavy rains on 7 April, which, combined with high tides and flooding in some low areas, are the perfect conditions for mosquitoes to lay their eggs.

Those mosquitoes will normally start to hatch and become adults about ten to eleven days after flooding, so the MRCU officials said we can expect to see more mosquitoes by mid-April. Having already started treating all three islands with a special substance that kills mosquito larvae, the aim is to stop them from hatching and prevent the potential proliferation of the pests as people head to the beaches for the traditional Easter camping.

MRCU said they will continue treating areas across all islands over the next week, but everyone can still expect more mosquitoes from 18 April.

Members of the public are encouraged to download the MRCU app here for real-time updates and notifications, and to join the MRCU whatsapp.channel for the latest news and alerts. If you notice increased mosquito biting, please email MRCU@gov.ky with details of the time and location.

This helps the unit build valuable data to respond appropriately and manage mosquito control more effectively. The unit is also advising campers to avoid mosquito bites by using repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and trousers, especially at dawn and dusk and using mosquito nets if you are sleeping outdoors.

“MRCU is working hard to protect everyone from mosquitoes and to keep their numbers down. We ask everyone to help by following these simple steps to reduce mosquito bites. Together, we can keep our community safe,” the MRCU said.