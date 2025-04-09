PPM commits to $9 minimum wage in manifesto

Roy McTaggart at the PPM Manifesto launch

(CNS): The PPM will introduce a $9 minimum wage, linked to inflation for future rises, if the party forms the government on 1 May, according to the party’s manifesto. The commitment is 25 cents higher than what was recommended by the Minimum Wage Advisory Committee over a year ago.

However, the MWAC’s recommendation was rejected by Dwayne Seymour, the UPM labour minister who is now a senior member of the Progressives and likely to be a Cabinet member in a PPM administration. Read more and comment here.

*****

