PPM candidate faces $132k suit over 5-year-old debt

Craig Frederick

(CNS): AI Rentals has filed a lawsuit against Craig “Festa” Frederick, claiming over $132,000. This amount is an outstanding debt of almost $59,000 for rental services and equipment, which has been outstanding since 2020, plus close to $74,000 in interest. The suit was filed with the court on 17 April and posted on the public register this week, just days before the 2025 General Election in which Frederick is running for office in George Town South on the PPM ticket. Read more and comment here.

