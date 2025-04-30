Polls open as voters head out to cast early vote

Ballot boxes (from Elections Office social media)

(CNS): The polls opened at 7am on Wednesday, the General Election and Referendum Day, and by 10:30am, more than 8,400 people, almost a third of all voters, had already cast their ballots, including postal and mobile votes. The Elections Office is expecting a good turnout for the election and referendum before the polls close at 6pm this evening. As voting continues, there are a number of rules in place designed for a peaceful and efficient day. Read more and comment here.

