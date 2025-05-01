Polls close with lower than expected voter turn out

GTW polling station

(CNS): The polling stations across the Cayman Islands closed promptly at 6pm on Wednesday after 18,836 voters (73.56% of the electorate) cast their ballots in the 2025 General Election and Referendum. This was a lower than expected turnout, despite an increase in postal and mobile ballots, the attraction of the referendum and an early morning surge. Election officials had predicted a good showing for 2025, but a low turnout in some districts dragged down the overall numbers.

