Poll: Premier John John and other possibilities

(CNS): Tomorrow, voters go to the polls to elect their constituency representatives, but once that’s done, they must then sit back and wait to see what kind of government emerges from the horsetrading that follows. The only thing that most people agree on is that it’s unlikely that a single party will emerge with enough MPs to form a government.

After those elected go to their respective corners, it’s perfectly possible that a ‘kingmaker’ or a group of kingmakers will emerge — the price of their support will be the post of premier, for themselves or for one of their close colleagues. Read more, vote and comment.

