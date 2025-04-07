Poll: Predict the winners of the five open seats

(CNS): With the retirement from politics of Sir Alden McLaughlin, Barbara Conolly, David Wight, Bernie Bush and Moses Kirkconnell, there are five hotly contested open seats in the 2025 General Election: Red Bay, George Town South, George Town West, West Bay North, and Cayman Brac West & Little Cayman. Although two of the parties technically have enough candidates to win a majority, this does not appear to be likely, which means that alignments will be necessary and a coalition of some sort will emerge after the election. Read more and vote here.

