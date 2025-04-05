Police withhold information on car blaze body

Scene near the car fire with the deceased person inside, 3 April 2025 (from social media)

(CNS): The police have still not released any information to the public about the death of a local woman whose body was found in a blazing vehicle on an empty lot at Lookout Gardens in Bodden Town. CNS has learned that the woman is a senior public servant, but on Friday evening, well over 24 hours after the body was discovered, the RCIPS said that they had “not yet positively identified” the body.

“We understand this incident has caused significant concern in the community, and we ask that persons do not jump to conclusions, and instead respect the investigative process,” said Acting Superintendent Dian Dyer-Alexander. “We also advise the public to cease spreading unverified information pertaining to the matter, as this only serves to increase anxiety amongst the community.”

The RCIPS said in a press release that there was an active and ongoing investigation regarding the vehicle fire, but they have not yet confirmed that this is a murder investigation. However, the police stated that while they were exploring all necessary lines of enquiry, the initial investigation led detectives to believe that this was an isolated incident.

Police said they were “taking a robust approach to uncovering the circumstances that led to the death of the individual”, and a full Major Incident Room had been activated. According to the press release, it is the nature of the forensic work involved in this case that has prevented police from positively identifying the body.

The RCIPS said it is working with its partners to expedite the identification process and will provide further details as soon as possible.

The police are seeking the help of the public despite their reluctance to offer any information. Detectives said anyone with information should call the Major Incident Room at 649-2930.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.