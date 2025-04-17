Police to step up visible patrols over Easter holiday

Campers on Seven Mile Beach

(CNS): With more traffic over the Easter holidays and criminals looking to take advantage of vacant homes as people go camping or on vacation, the police will be stepping up their patrols in communities and around campsites and on the roads. Drivers will see more police and spontaneous road checkpoints, aimed at encouraging good driving, increasing enforcement and general road safety. They are also asking people to be vigilant at campsites and keep an eye on children in particular.

Police Officers will be out and will be enforcing the Traffic Act, specifically concerning DUI and the speed limits. Officers will be conducting traffic stops to detect those drivers who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol. They urged drivers not to risk having a collision or being prosecuted for DUI when they could have made alternative arrangements to get home safely.

“The preservation of life remains the RCIPS’ top goal and aim, and with road safety being a major concern in this area, we will be doing our part during the Easter Holiday, to ensure that everyone gets home safely,” said Superintendent Adrian Seales, who is in charge of Specialist Operations including the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit.

“We are asking that the community assist us by encouraging everyone they know to do the right thing and reduce their speeds and not drink and drive. The combination of speed and drinking has been the leading cause of road fatalities in the Cayman Islands over the years.”

Many families camp on the beach over Easter or travel to see family and friends. This often means homes will be left unoccupied for an extended period.

“Camping culture in the Cayman Islands has always been a time where families get together and spend quality time with each other,” the senior officer added. “Unfortunately, we have found that in the most recent years, this tradition has been sullied by those who use these activities to commit crimes and carry out other anti-social behaviour such as drug use and breaches of the peace.

“We will be actively patrolling these campsites and ask that any such activities be reported to the police by calling 911,” Yearwood said.

Community police and traffic officers are asking the public to consider the following tips to ensure safety and deter crime throughout this holiday period.

Crime Prevention Tips for Residences: If you are travelling or leaving home for an extended period, remember to:

Update your security systems at home, ensuring that CCTV cameras are serviced and footage is stored properly with correct dates and times.

Ask a trusted person to check on your property while you are away, or if you are not travelling off-island, check on your homes periodically.

Ensure that all your doors and windows are properly secured before leaving home, and do not leave any valuable property visible to others from the outside.

Call your community police officers and update them about your plans for the holidays so that your community can be considered for the RCIPS patrol strategies.

Road Safety Tips: While traversing our roadways during this Easter Holiday period, you are being reminded to:

DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE. Instead, designate a driver or make other similar plans to return home safely after any outings where you are indulging in alcoholic beverages.

Reduce your speeds and be on the lookout for pedestrians and cyclists, especially in camping areas.

Ensure that you give 100% of your attention to driving, and especially do not use your mobile phone while driving.

Safety Tips at Camp Sites: While you are camping with your families at various locations throughout the Cayman Islands, ensure that you: