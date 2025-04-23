Police search for missing man dropped ashore at Yacht Club

Channing Williams

(CNS): Police have opened a missing person investigation after Channing Junior Williams (39) from George Town was reported missing by his family on Monday. They last saw him on Sunday afternoon when he said he was going out on a boat with friends to Starfish Point. It was reported that Williams had returned to shore on that boat and disembarked at the Cayman Islands Yacht Club in the evening.

Police began a search for Williams, including the use of the police drone and CCTV checks in the area where he was last seen and in nearby areas.

Investigators are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have seen Williams on Sunday afternoon, or anyone who may have been at the Cayman Islands Yacht Club or at Starfish Point, or who may have seen the boat he was travelling on.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call the Major Incident Room at 649-2930. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at caymancrimestoppers.com.