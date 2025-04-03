Police find body in burned-out vehicle

Scene near the car fire with the deceased person inside, 3 April 2025 (from social media)

(CNS): Police officers who responded to a vehicle fire on an open lot in the Lookout Gardens area of Bodden Town on Thursday discovered a body found inside the burned-out car, the RCIPS has said. The police and other emergency services responded to the blaze around 2:10pm today. After the fire was extinguished, police cordoned off the area and are now investigating the circumstances as well as trying to establish the identity of the victim.

No other details have yet been released at this early stage into the investigation, but there were several posts on local social media sites indicating that there had been a shooting in the district before the blaze.

Police are encouraging anyone who was a witness to this incident or has any information to contact the police via 911 or the RCIPS Major Incident Room (MIR) on 649-2930.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.