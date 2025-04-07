Police destroy ganja nursery on Cayman Brac

(CNS): The RCIPS has seized and destroyed 90 ganja plants and 13 pots following a raid at a property on Dennis Forster Road, Stake Bay, during a “Day of Action” on Cayman Brac last month focused on drug and traffic offences. No one has been arrested in relation to the ganja bust, but police said the investigations into the matter are ongoing. Officers also collected a 23lb drug parcel that had been found at sea, which has also been destroyed.

The day also involved an island-wide traffic enforcement drive, during which officers conducted stop checks of dozens of motorists. They issued three traffic tickets and warned another eight drivers of intended prosecution for eight other traffic offences.

Thanking the community for their support and feedback, the Brac officers encouraged residents of the Sister Islands to contact them with any concerns about criminal activity they would like to discuss or report.