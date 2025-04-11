Police await forensics to explain Myles’ death

Officers conducting inquiries at the scene where the body was found (Photo supplied by the RCIPS)

(CNS): One week after the death of Judiann Myles (47), whose body was found in a blazing vehicle in a remote part of Lookout Gardens in Bodden Town, police have still not said what they believe caused her tragic death. Police Commissioner Kurt Walton said the RCIPS was aware of the community’s desire for answers regarding this case, but they were waiting for further forensic information.

The police are also seeking witnesses and relevant dashcam or CCTV footage from the public.

“We are currently awaiting specialist forensic analysis, including those from external pathologists and fire investigators, which we anticipate will assist in further clarifying the circumstances that led to Mrs Myles’ death,” Walton said in a release issued Thursday.

Acting Detective Superintendent Dian Dyer-Alexander, who is leading the investigation, said that based on multiple active lines of enquiry, the police are treating the death of CIMA’s head of money laundering as an isolated incident. But she did not say why, or why the police haven’t yet confirmed that this is now a murder inquiry or not.

“We understand the level of concern across the Cayman Islands, and we are committed to conducting a thorough, methodical, transparent, and timely investigation,” Dyer-Alexander said. “We are working with our local, regional and international partners to ensure that no avenue is left unexplored.

“We have no information at this time to suggest that there is an immediate threat to the wider community, and we urge the public to avoid speculation. We are once again appealing to the public for any information that may assist with the investigation,” she added.

A major crime investigation team comprising RCIPS detectives, forensic specialists, digital analysts, and international advisors have been working to uncover the full circumstances surrounding Myles’ death. However, officials said the active investigation is complex and that there are several ongoing lines of enquiry.

In the last six days, the investigative team has conducted forensic and fire scene examinations, interviewed witnesses and associates, retrieved and reviewed hundreds of hours of CCTV footage from key locations, executed digital and financial enquiries and provided continuous support to the people most affected.

Investigators are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen Myles’ white Honda CR-V or any suspicious activity in the Lookout Gardens area between noon and 2pm on Thursday, 3 April, or anyone who may have seen people behaving unusually in or around Bodden Town during this time.

Police are also asking the public to submit any dashcam or CCTV footage that may capture roads or driveways in that area. Even the smallest detail could help move this investigation forward.

Members of the public can contact the Major Incident Room at 649-2930, or provide tips anonymously via Cayman Crime Stoppers at www.caymancrimestoppers.com